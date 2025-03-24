Prime Video responds to Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen editing allegations. Here’s what they said

Streaming giant reacts

Days after Shekhar called out the OTT platform for editing Bandit Queen without his permission, Prime Video has come out to deny making any edits to the film. They have claimed that they got this version of the project from the film’s distributor, NH Studioz.

"Prime Video has not made any edits to the version of the film Bandit Queen currently streaming on the service. The version available on Prime Video is the version provided by the film’s distributor, NH Studioz,” said a Prime Video Spokesperson.

What did Shekhar Kapur say?

After applauding the Netflix miniseries Adolescence on X, formerly known as Twitter, Shekhar expressed disappointment over the editing of his 1994 film Bandit Queen. He wrote, “I wonder @IAmSudhirMishra if OTT platforms would let me make #BanditQueen the way I made it years ago. The Bandit Queen on #AmazonPrime is unrecognisable from my film. Someone has cut it beyond recognition. And yet it carries my name as Director. And no one asked me! Are we lesser beings than Western Directors? Would they have the guts to cut a Chris Nolan film without his permission?”

Shekhar's social media post sparked a conversation among filmmakers, with many reacting to his claim that his film was edited without his consent. Hum Tum maker Kunal Kohli wrote, “But the Shekhar Kapur before Bandit Queen would definitely not be allowed by any OTT to make Bandit Queen the way he wants to. Cutting / Hacking your film without your permission is shocking to say the least.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also shared, “That is the point I’ve been trying to make @shekharkapur. Are we here to foster superior storytelling or to produce cattle-feed? Leave the good stories, the innovative storytelling, the silences, the slow burn, the experiments, the audacity, the budgets to the superior minds from the west. Welcome back to the days of colonisation”.

About the film

Based on the real-life bandit Phoolan Devi, Shekhar Kapur’s 1994 film showed the grim life of Chambal dacoits. While the film was adjudged the Best Hindi Film, Seema Biswas won a National Award for her portrayal. Bandit Queen premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival and travelled to a few other film festivals as well. The film was also India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 67th Academy Awards. However, it did not make it to the nominations.