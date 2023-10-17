Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to Salaar clashing with Dunki on Christmas: Salaar is a great film, I know Dunki…| EXCLUSIVE

He connects with us on a video call from Ladakh, where he is shooting currently for his directorial, L2. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has just recovered from an accident which damaged his knee, after three months, rang in his birthday there too. "I told my wife that this year, the best gift I could give myself, is to get back on set, do what I do. It's after a while that I am working on my birthday," he smiles.

And it's quite an eventful year lined up for him ahead too. His film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will be releasing on December 22, alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. The two biggies coming together has been the hot topic in the last couple of weeks. Now talking about it for the first time, Sukumaran exclusively tells us, "I am not quite sure what promotions plans are, the makers will let us know by November how they roll out the film. I am in touch with Prashanth (Neel, director) But the fact that we are releasing with Hirani sir and Shah Rukh sir's film, leave everything else, as a film lover I love it! I am excited that during the holiday season, you have two giant films, by two giant filmmakers, starring two big stars, and diamterically opposite in every possible parameter like the story and narrative."

As a filmmaker, he goes on to add, one should be celebrating this. Turning 41 today, he says, "I am going to be watching both, I can promise you that. I am so looking forward to it. When did this last happen, that over a holiday season, we had two such big films. What better year than 2023 to celebrate Indian cinema like this."

While Salaar readies for it's release, Sukumaran's focus is on L2. Actor Mohanlal is going to join the shoot soon, he tells us. "I had met with an accident filming an action sequence for one of my films and after the knee surgery, I was resting for three months. Given the workaholic that I am, I wanted to get back. There's a big crew on set, and Mohanlal joins soon, it's going to be a party," he ends.

