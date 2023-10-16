News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prithviraj Sukumaran stands tall in new poster from film unveiled on his birthday

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prithviraj Sukumaran stands tall in new poster from film unveiled on his birthday

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 16, 2023 02:02 PM IST

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, Salaar also stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, and Sriya Reddy. The film will hit the theatres on December 22 this year.

Hombale Films, the producer of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, has unveiled a new poster of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran from the upcoming film. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, Hombale Films released the poster on Prithviraj's 41st birthday. (Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from Salaar is his birthday treat for fans)

Prithviraj Sukumaran in a new poster from Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire.
Prithviraj Sukumaran in a new poster from Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's new Salaar poster

In the poster, Prithviraj was seen in a rugged look. He wore a black outfit with a shawl around his neck. He had a black tika on his forehead and wore a nose ring. The monochrome picture also had several people standing behind him against a cloudy and dust-filled sky. The caption read, "Wishing 'Vardharaja Mannar' The King @PrithviOfficial, a majestic birthday. In the film, he will play the role of Vardharaja Mannaar, Raja Mannaar's son.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Sharing the poster from his X account, he wrote, “Thank you Hombale Films, Prashanth Neel, Prabhas and the entire team of Salaar! Cannot wait for the world to see this epic! (Red heart emoji).”

Prithviraj's knee injury

Recently, Prithviraj said he has recovered from his knee injury and will return to work with "100 per cent" energy. In an Instagram post, Sukumaran said it has been three months since he injured his knee while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming Malayalam film Vilayath Buddha.

Following the injury, the actor had said he had to undergo a "fairly complex" surgery and thanked the team of doctors who treated him. He had said, "Complete and full recovery is still a while away and I will have to continue to stick to my physiotherapy and rehabilitation plan. But to get to where I am in 3 months took a lot of skill and dedication from this team. So THANK YOU for the commitment and truly inspiring passion towards your professions!"

"Last but never the least..Thank you to each one of you who reached out in various ways with your wishes and prayers. I’m grateful, and deeply humbled by the care and concern! Time to get back to work..and as always..I’m going to give my 100 per cent and then some! Exciting updates coming your way...starting tomorrow!" he had added.

About Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

Salaar also stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy. The film will hit the theatres on December 22 this year. The movie was originally scheduled to premiere on September 28 but the release was pushed by the makers due to "unforseen circumstances". The first part of the film series is billed as a big-budget action adventure. It is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out