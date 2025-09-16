Priya Sachdev Kapur steps out for first time since Sunjay Kapur’s death amid legal battle over his estate
Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, has been caught in a legal tussle over her late husband’s massive estate ever since his children with former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor approached the Delhi High Court, accusing her of forging his will. Amidst the ongoing courtroom battle, Priya recently made her first public appearance since Sunjay’s death, officially stepping into the role of carrying forward his business legacy.
Priya makes her first public appearance
Priya Sachdev Kapur stepped out in public for the first time after Sunjay's death to attend the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) Annual Convention in Delhi's Taj Palace on Friday. Several pictures of her attending the event have surfaced on social media.
She was inducted into the ACMA's Executive Committee for 2025-26. Her updated professional bio now reflects this position, effective from September 12. Her participation comes as a significant moment as it marks her official entry into one of the industry’s top forums. The move came amid a legal battle over Sunjay's crore estate, with his children, Samaira and Kiaan.
Priya attended the ACMA meeting in the capacity of director of Aureus Investment (AIPL) and non-executive director and chairperson of the CSR committee at Sona Comstar. Sunjay also held the position of chairperson at ACMA.
What do we know about the estate feud
Meanwhile, Priya is embroiled in a high-profile legal battle over Sunjay’s estate. The case has been brought forth by Karisma’s kids, Samaira and Kiaan, with their mother, acting as legal guardian. They, along with Sunjay’s mother and sister, have raised questions about the authenticity of his will.
Karisma’s kids are claiming that their late father had 'repeatedly assured' them of their share, which was eventually absent in his final will. They have accused their stepmother, Sunjay's third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of altering the will. The suit was filed after Priya, at a July 30 family meeting, presented a will allegedly executed on March 21.
Last week, the Delhi High Court heard the plea filed by Samaira and Kiaan, who are seeking their share in their late father’s property, alleging that Priya forged his will to cut them out of the inheritance. Karisma is not a plaintiff in the case, but is representing her children. During the hearing, the High Court ordered Priya to list all of Sunjay Kapur's movable and immovable assets. The matter is now scheduled for a hearing on October 9. Sunjay Kapur, founder and chairman of auto manufacturer Sona Comstar, died in London in June this year.
