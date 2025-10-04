'Priya Sachdev should've kept family together, not take over': Sunjay Kapur's sister regrets not backing Karisma Kapoor

Actor Karisma Kapoor has been embroiled in a legal battle with her ex-husband's widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, over Sunjay Kapur's estate. The actor, though not a party in the case herself, is representing her children, Kiaan and Samara Kapur. Now, Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, has spoken about her equation with Priya and Karisma amid the escalating legal battle. Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, has opened up about the ongoing legal battle.

Mandhira Kapur Smith criticises Priya Sachdev

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani for his YouTube channel, Mandhira criticised Priya for trying to separate the family after Sunjay's death. "Priya should have kept this family together at this point, not done what she's done this whole time, trying to separate everything and take over. At the end of the day, this is my mother's estate. This is not her husband's estate. This was passed to my mother by her husband," Mandhira said, adding that the family has not even had time to grieve Sunjay in a 'roller coaster to grab everything'.

‘Wish I had taken a stand for Karisma’

Talking about Sunjay and Karisma's divorce, Mandhira said she regrets not taking a stand for her, who was like her best friend. "I feel bad because she was my best friend. I wish I'd taken more of a stand for her because she was my best friend, and I should have stood up for her. I don't know what I could have done differently, honestly."

The case for Sunjay Kapur's estate

Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer, died in June in London while playing a polo match. His cause of death was later revealed to be a heart attack. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003-16. They have two kids together. Sunjay married Priya in 2017.

Kiaan and Samara, Sunjay and Karisma's kids, have sued Priya in the Delhi High Court for allegedly forging their father's will and excluding them from his estate.