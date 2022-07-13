Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turn the glam on in new photoshoot, invest in a fashion initiative

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. A new picture of them from a photoshoot has now surfaced on the internet. Nick and Priyanka recently invested in popular skiwear Perfect Moment together and marked their first joint venture. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas soak in Lake Tahoe's beauty)

In the picture, Priyanka appeared to be cozy while posing close to Nick. Both wore coordinated outfits in red, navy blue and white. Their chemistry is grabbing all the attention of fans. Reacting to the picture on Instagram, a fan wrote, “She (Priyanka) looks so hot and cute at the same time.” “And I thought the previous pic was hot but this one takes the cake. Honestly the best shoot they had together,” commented another user.

Earlier, in the day, Priyanka shared posts on her brother Siddharth Chopra and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas’ birthdays. While she treated fans to a glimpse of Siddharth’s childhood days, she also added a more recent photo of her and Nick Jonas’ mother Denise.

For her brother, Priyanka wrote on her Instagram stories, “Love you Sid! Always here for you! Happiest birthday, love you.” Siddharth is Priyanka’s younger brother and a professional chef by profession. On the other hand, the actor wrote to her mother-in-law in the next post, “Happy birthday Milly. Love you so much. Blessed to have you in our lives.”

Nick and Priyanka who live in the US, welcomed their first child together, Malti Marie, in January 2022. They had revealed that their baby girl was born via surrogacy. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” Nick and Priyanka wrote in a joint statement on social media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON