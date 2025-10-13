Priyanka Chopra arrives in Delhi after attending Diwali bash in New York, gushes about city’s ‘khoobsoorti’

After celebrating a sparkling Diwali bash in New York, Priyanka Chopra has returned to India, but this time, she is in Delhi instead of Mumbai. The actor started her visit with a long drive across the capital, and taking to social media to gush about the city’s charm and beauty. Priyanka Chopra also shared a brief clip of the plane taking off, captioning it, “And we’re off.”

Priyanka Chopra in Delhi

On Sunday, Priyanka shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories, taken while she was seated on the plane. “Sometimes I feel like I live on a plane,” she wrote with the image.

In the photograph, Priyanka is dressed in a brown hoodie and a grey cap, with her hair pulled back. She also shared a brief clip of the plane taking off, captioning it, “And we’re off.”

Priyanka marked her arrival in Delhi by sharing a picture of a signboard that read, “Welcome to Delhi,” letting her followers know she had landed in the capital.

The actor dropped a hint about the reason behind her visit to the national capital, revealing that she’s in Delhi for her best friend, Tamanna Dutt. Sharing an image of Tamanna on her Stories, Priyanka wrote, “My sisters big birthday… Delhi it is (red heart emoji).”

Priyanka Chopra's Insta story.

Priyanka later shared a video of enjoying a drive through the city, expressing her admiration for its beauty as her car sped past the lush greenery. “Dilli ki khoobsoorti (Delhi's beauty) (red heart emoji),” she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra loved driving through the city.

Earlier this month, Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, was in Mumbai for a few days for Bulgari's first-ever Indian exhibition, Serpenti Infinito, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). She attended several events and also interacted with several celebrities, including Triptii Dimri, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh and Mrunal Thakur. Following the short trip, Priyanka went back to New York. It is not clear if she has got Malti along with her to Delhi this time.

Priyanka’s upcoming projects

Priyanka will be next seen in The Bluff in which she is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She is also working on the second season of the web series Citadel. Back home in India, Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter. Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The Ilya Naishuller directorial was released on Prime Video.