Priyanka Chopra can't wait to watch Girl on the Train, is super-proud of her 'girl' Parineeti Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra has expressed her excitement for her cousin, Parineeti Chopra, after a teaser for her upcoming film was released online. Parineeti will star in a Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train.

Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to plug the teaser, and wrote, "Proud of my girl @parineetichopra. Can't wait to see more." Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, The Girl on the Train is based on the bestselling novel by Paula Hawkins, and will be released on Netflix in February. Previously, Emily Blunt appeared in the Hollywood adaptation of the book.





Priyanka has appeared in back-to-back Netflix films. She closed out 2020 with a supporting role in Robert Rodriguez's children's superhero movie, We Can Be Heroes, and will be seen in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger next Friday.

Based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel, the film also stars Adarsh Gourav as a vengeful driver, and Rajkummar Rao, as the rich son of a politician.

Priyanka's husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, on Tuesday took to social media to hype the film. "Get ready! This movie is unreal and my wife @priyankachopra is exceptional in it," he wrote.

The Girl on the Train was previously slated for a theatrical release in 2020, which was delayed because of the pandemic. Netflix will release it on February 26.

In an earlier interview, Parineeti had said that she hopes for it to receive 'equal acclaim' as the original film, which did not receive positive reviews. It sits at a 44% on the review aggregator site, Rotten Tomatoes. "Since the original film was so well-received by people, I’m hoping my film will also receive equal acclaim. I’m not thinking too much about the comparisons because I want to do my best to bring this character to life for Indian audiences,” Parineeti said in a statement.





