Priyanka Chopra celebrates special occasions in Jonas family; kisses mom-in-law, shares romantic moment with Nick Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra has penned a gratitude note as she celebrated several occasions on Friday. Taking to Instagram, she also posted a bunch of photos from a party in New York with family and friends. In her note, she also wished a Happy Independence Day to her "beloved India". Priyanka Chopra shared a carousel of photos on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra takes part in family celebrations

Priyanka wished her in-laws, Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr, as they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. She also wished her brother-in-law Joe Jonas on his 36th birthday. In the pictures, Priyanka posed with her husband, singer Nick Jonas and her in-laws. For the occasion, she wore a green dress and tied her hair into a bun. Nick was seen in a tuxedo.

Priyanka gives a kiss to Denise

In a photo, Priyanka and Nick were seen clapping as Franklin Jonas and his girlfriend Anna Olson stood near them. Priyanka, in a picture, was seen giving a kiss to Denise as they posed together. A photo showed Denise and Kevin Jonas Sr walking together holding hands inside the party venue. Priyanka and Nick also posed for a romantic photo together.

Jonas family celebrate Joe's birthday

A photo showed the family sitting at a table, raising a toast as Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas joined them. The last picture showed Nick, Kevin and Franklin laughing as Joe stared at them. A three-tier cake was seen behind them. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka captioned the post, "What a special day for so many reasons..@papakjonas @mamadjonas you both are such a wonderful example of love, honour and true partnership. Happy 40 years together (red heart emoji), we love you so much."

Priyanka wished India on Independence Day

Priyanka wished her uncle and aunt on their 43rd anniversary. "@vimlaakhouri and Vimal (mamu), you have so much love that you share with every single person around you. Thank you for always being in my corner. Happy 43rd anniversary. Happy birthday to the best of the best @joejonas. Happy Independence Day, my beloved India. With gratitude (red heart emoji)."

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed daughter Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

About Priyanka's new projects

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. In India, Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter. Priyanka was recently seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, it is streaming on Prime Video.

About Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers--Kevin, Nick and Joe, are currently on their tour, Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown. The tour consists of 52 concerts. The concert will conclude on November 14, in Uncasville, Connecticut.