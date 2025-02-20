Priyanka Chopra congratulates Mindy Kaling for becoming first South Asian woman to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Priyanka Chopra is celebrating the momentous achievement of her friend Mindy Kaling, who received a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She became the first South Asian woman to do so. Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to give a shoutout to Mindy and congratulated her. (Also read: Mindy Kaling receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, BJ Novak gives her a special shoutout) Priyanka Chopra gave a shoutout to Mindy Kaling on her achievement.

Priyanka congratulates Mindy

Priyanka shared a video of Mindy receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on her Instagram Stories. In the caption, she wrote: “First South Asian woman to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Queen. Congratulations Mindy Kaling so well deserved (red heart emoji).”

Mindy reshared Priyanka's mention on her own Instagram and wrote in the caption: “Love you so much.”

Priyanka via Instagram Stories.

Mindy's post

Mindy had also shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram account to remember the special day. She wrote, "Yesterday was one of the most special days of my life! I was surrounded by my dearest friends and family for the surreal and humbling experience of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. @bjnovak gave such a beautiful speech. I was told after receiving my star that I was the first South Asian woman to have a star on the Walk of Fame. I’m humbled by that. I am so proud to be South Asian and I want to make my community proud of everything I do but more importantly I want to help usher in the next generation of South Asian stars - who are already making a huge impact across the world.

I can’t believe how lucky I am! Thank you to my @warnerbrosentertainment family and the @hollywoodchamberofcommerce. This was really incredible."

At the event, the actor was supported by her peers in the industry, which included close friend BJ Novak, Brenda Song, and Macaulay Culkin. "You'd be on the walk of talent if they had one. You'd be on the walk of friendship. You'd be on the walk of compassionate parenthood, but let's face it all of these would be terrible field trips, so here you are instead, very deservedly, a person who means so much to so many on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," said Novak in his speech.

On the work front, Priyanka is touted to star in SS Rajamouli's next, alongside Mahesh Babu. An official announcement is expected to be made soon.