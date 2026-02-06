Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas 'honest, secure person' as he releases his new album: You’re the best decision I ever…

In her note, Priyanka called being with Nick the best decision she ever made. "There aren’t enough words to express myself, but I’ll try..You are what dreams are made of…Find yourself someone who not only loves and respects you but cherishes you like a treasure and isn’t afraid to show it. I’m so grateful that the universe led me to you. You’re the best decision I ever made," she wrote.

In photos clicked over the years, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were seen enjoying each other's company during vacations, having fun together at home, and at events. In a clip, Priyanka gestured to keep quiet and panned the camera towards Nick, who slept on her lap.

Actor Priyanka Chopra penned a long, emotional note as her husband-singer Nick Jonas released his new album Sunday Best. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Priyanka also posted a bunch of photos and videos featuring herself and Nick.

Priyanka is in love with Nick's talent The actor also praised Nick's talent and personality. "I’m so in awe of your endless talent. You’re the most honest and sincere person I’ve ever known.. and the most beautiful part of it is.. It’s just who you are. You don’t even try. You are the reason I smile every day. Thank you for being mine. These pictures are from our early days, but they still feel like yesterday," she added.

Calling Nick " a secure person", Priyanka wrote how he "bared his soul" for Sunday Best. "I’m so proud of this album. You bared your soul in every note and every lyric. It takes a really secure person to be able to reach down so deep and share it with the world. I love you endlessly. Do yourself a favour. Grab the one you love and listen from the beginning. This is how love should be. #SundayBest out now. Link in Bio," concluded her note.

About Nick's album, his other project Nick, the youngest of the Jonas Brothers trio and fresh off a successful stadium run with his siblings, released his first solo album in just under five years on Friday. The first glimpse arrived in the form of lead single Gut Punch. Nick will be seen with Paul Rudd in Power Ballad. The John Carney directorial will release on June 5 this year.

About Priyanka's projects Fans will see Priyanka in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Varanasi is set to release during Sankranti 2027. This will mark her debut in a Telugu film. She also has the second season of the web series Citadel in the pipeline.

She will next be seen in The Bluff, alongside Karl Urban. Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.