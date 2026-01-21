Priyanka Chopra is amused as her, Bipasha Basu's song Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi takes over internet: ‘Barsaat is new trend?’

On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories and shared some reels featuring the song. Along with one video, she wrote, “Barsaat is the new trend? Seems like it,” while tagging her co-stars Bipasha Basu and Bobby Deol. She also shared another reel with the song’s original clip featuring her and Bipasha, with text highlighting how the track has taken over the internet.

Old Bollywood songs often find a new life on social media, turning into viral trends years after their release. This time, it is Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi from Barsaat that has taken over the internet. The popular track featuring Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu has gone viral, with several creators recreating it in fun reels. Priyanka has now reacted to the renewed popularity of the song, sharing her amusement at its sudden comeback.

Reacting playfully, Priyanka wrote, “Lol… babies,” and tagged Bipasha Basu, clearly amused by the nostalgia and the way younger users are rediscovering the song.

The romantic drama film, directed by Suneel Darshan, featured Bobby Deol, Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. The plot was loosely based on the 2002 American film Sweet Home Alabama. The film marked Priyanka’s Bollywood debut and emerged as a box office hit.

About Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming work Priyanka is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, The Bluff. The action thriller, directed by Frank E. Flowers, also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison. It is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on February 25.

Apart from this, she is also set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The action-adventure film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The filmmaker revealed at the title launch that the film will feature Mahesh in Lord Rama’s avatar in one of the sequences, hinting that it will also involve time travel. It is currently under production and is scheduled for release in 2027.