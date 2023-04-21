Priyanka Chopra is happy her ‘sample-size’ comment started a discussion: ‘I am not sample size but I am looking fab’

Last month, Priyanka Chopra's had revealed that recently a stylist had insulted her by saying that she wasn’t ‘sample-sized’. The star went on to reveal that she was reduced to tears following the incident. Priyanka, who was at the premiere of her upcoming Prime Video series Citadel in London, has now reacted to the response that her 'sample-size' comment had received and said that the conversation around it is 'healthy' and should be encouraged. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra's 'not sample size' comment against stylist divides internet: 'You want free clothes') Priyanka Chopra-Jonas has reacted to the conversation around her 'sample-size' comment.(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Priyanka had said during an interaction with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW 2023) in Los Angeles, “I’ve been told many things that are difficult to hear. I arrive feeling crappy because somebody told me yesterday I wasn’t ‘sample sized.’ I was hurt and I discussed it with my family and I cried to my husband and my team and I felt really bad about the fact I’m not sample-sized and that that’s a problem, apparently. Most of us are not. ‘Sample-sized’ is a size 2. Who’s a size 2? I don’t see a lot of hands."

Now during the Citadel premiere in London, Priyanka was asked in an interview with Flip Your Wig, about the reaction to her comment on not being 'sample-sized.' Responding to this, the actor said, "Somehow in my position if I say something, to see a response...which created debate, which created conversation, is always good. I do think that there needs to be a conversation about what healthy means and what healthy looks like...and especially what the beauty standards for women and I think that conversation is extremely healthy. It is what we need to continue... I think I am not sample size but I am looking fab!"

Priyanka Chopra's stylist Law Roach had also responded to the recent controversy around her not being sample sized. He had said that they never had that conversation and the topic was taken out of context by the actor's agents.

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming spy-thriller web series Citadel. The Russo Brothers-helmed show also stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. She also has the rom-com Love Again up for release next month in the pipeline.

