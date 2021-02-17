Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I dealt with a lot, and I came out thriving
From a young beauty queen, to a leading Bollywood heroine to now a global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been making all the right noises. But she does admit that life has not been that smooth a ride for even her yet she has always endeavored to come out stronger.
“You have to keep moving forward I believe. Life will constantly throw curveballs; you just have to face it head on. Sh*t happens, learn from it and find a way to move ahead because time doesn’t wait for anyone. You don’t want to wake up years later with regret. Accept that there will be periods in your life when you will fail, or things don’t go your way. It’s what you do after that… that will determine your journey,” shares Priyanka, who has chronicled her life story in her recent memoir, Unfinished, which became a bestseller in the US, UK and India upon its release.
The actor recently shared how the book indeed is like a very honest account of your life. Talking about whether it emotionally unnerving and a big ask to tell all, she replies, “Yes, it was because at the core of it all, I am an intensely private person.”
But the 38-year-old, who is married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas, says that as someone who lives her life in the limelight, she accepts that everything she does is public.
“But I have always tried to retain a part of my life and keep it away from the world. So opening up and sharing my deepest feelings, emotions and memories was unnerving but something I thought it was time to do… on my own terms,” she is quick to add.
The White Tiger actor further reveals that the most difficult aspects of her life to pen about were, “feelings, emotions, insecurities, my closest memories.”
The actor-producer says it was a great to take a trip down the memory lane for the book. “It’s been one hell of a ride! Today, I can say that I’m proud of the person that I evolved into. I dealt with a lot, and I came out thriving. I want little girls around the world to think about that. It doesn’t matter where you come from; it doesn’t matter what your circumstances are. Your grit matters, your ambition matters, your perseverance matters,” she asserts.
So, has anyone read the book yet in her family? “Yes… my mother (Madhu Chopra), my husband, my best friend and a few other close associates… people who’ve been part of my journey and understand me completely,” she concludes.
