Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Pranbhu shower love on Deepika Padukone as she announces 2nd pregnancy

Deepika took to Instagram and shared a picture of baby Dua sitting on a bed, holding a pregnancy test that shows two pink lines, a universal sign of a positive result. Priyanka Chopra took to the comments section to shower love on the couple, writing, “Congratulations” along with a heart-eyes emoji. Kiara Advani also congratulated them, sharing red heart emojis, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu sent her love in the same way. Others who congratulated the couple on the joyous news included Parineeti Chopra, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Vikrant Massey.

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared joyous news on Sunday as they announced that they are expecting their second child with a cute post. Fans expressed their happiness, and several film celebrities also congratulated the couple as they prepare to embrace parenthood for the second time.

Deepika and Ranveer embraced parenthood for the first time in 2024 when they welcomed their daughter, Dua. The couple revealed that they named her Dua because she is the answer to their prayers. When Dua turned one, they shared adorable pictures from her celebration on social media, giving fans a glimpse of her charm.

The announcement of Deepika’s second pregnancy comes as Ranveer continues to enjoy the success of his recent release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film has been shattering box office records since its release on March 19. In just five weeks, it has crossed ₹1700 crore worldwide and even surpassed the lifetime collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule ( ₹1742 crore worldwide). Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the two-part franchise has collectively earned over ₹3000 crore.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming films Deepika will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film marks their sixth collaboration after blockbusters like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan. The film also marks Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut and features Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. Deepika also has Atlee’s Raaka in the pipeline alongside Allu Arjun.

Ranveer will next be seen in Pralay, directed by Jay Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The film is set in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested world and also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in a lead role. It is expected to go on floors later this year.