Priyanka Chopra likes a reel slamming people for sparking ‘ignored by Dua Lipa’ chatter: ‘Uski aukaat yaad dilao k…’

A video later surfaced showing Priyanka posing with several Hollywood celebrities, and some social media users claimed she appeared to be ignored by Dua Lipa at the event.

Earlier this month, Priyanka made a striking appearance at a high-profile event in Milan, turning heads with her style. The 43-year-old actor flew in to attend Bvlgari’s Eclettica High Jewellery event, where she dazzled in a dramatic black gown, effortlessly commanding attention. Priyanka stood out amid a star-studded guest list that included Anne Hathawa y, Dua Lipa, Liu Yifei, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Actor Priyanka Chopra sparked a social media frenzy after a video from a high-profile event in Milan went viral, with some social media users claiming she was ignored by singer Dua Lipa . As the chatter grew, a social media influencer called out sections of Indian paparazzi for using her fame to get views while fuelling negativity around her, terming the hate she gets from Indians “unfortunate.” And Priyanka herself appeared to acknowledge the clip, subtly giving it a nod.

As the clip gained traction on social media, a content creator, Vishwas Verma, took to Instagram to share a reel, calling out the hate surrounding it and slamming sections of the Indian paparazzi.

In the video, the content creator is heard saying, “Agar koi Indian bahar jaake successful hojaye toh hume kya karna chaiyeh usko support? Nahi usse uski aukaat yaad dilao ke woh ek Indian hai… Aise kaise woh bahar jaake Hollywood wale logon ke saath khadi ho sakti hai… Yeh India ke paparazzi ke pages Priyanka Chopra ki photos aur videos free mein use karke phele toh views chapte hain aur aise comments float karte hain ke she is irrelevant in that crowd.

“Beta you are irrelevant. Aap shayad photo bhi na keecha pao... She is someone who is loved worldwide and the only hate she gets is unfortunately from Indians. Not sure ke kyun hai yeh mentality… Hum samjhate hain ke hum logon ki aukat hi nahi hai bahar ke logon ke saath khaade hone ki, compete karne ki… jab ki woh log maan rahe barabar ka. Hum nahi maan rahe barabar ka.. It is very unfortunate. Pata nahi kyun karte hain… Million views iske naam se free mein lete hain, aur isko hi badnaam karte hain… Zeher log ho yaar.”

It translates to, “If an Indian goes abroad and becomes successful, what should we do – support them? No, instead remind them of their ‘place,’ that they’re just an Indian… How can she go there and stand alongside Hollywood stars? These Indian paparazzi pages first use Priyanka Chopra’s photos and videos for free to rack up views, and then push comments suggesting that she is irrelevant in that crowd.”

“You are irrelevant. You probably wouldn’t even manage to get a photo clicked… She is someone who is loved worldwide, and the only hate she gets is, unfortunately, from Indians. I don’t understand this mentality… We assume we’re not even worthy of standing or competing with people abroad, while they see us as equals. We don’t see ourselves that way and that’s really unfortunate. I don’t know why we do this… People take millions of views in her name for free, and then go on to defame her.”

Priyanka appeared to acknowledge the sentiment expressed in the video, subtly endorsing it by hitting the like button. Apart from Priyanka, the video was also liked by Raveena Tandon and Harleen Sethi.