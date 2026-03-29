Priyanka Chopra likes a reel slamming people for sparking ‘ignored by Dua Lipa’ chatter: ‘Uski aukaat yaad dilao k…’
Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the video slamming people for mocking the actor for her outing in Milan was also liked by Raveena Tandon and Harleen Sethi.
Actor Priyanka Chopra sparked a social media frenzy after a video from a high-profile event in Milan went viral, with some social media users claiming she was ignored by singer Dua Lipa. As the chatter grew, a social media influencer called out sections of Indian paparazzi for using her fame to get views while fuelling negativity around her, terming the hate she gets from Indians “unfortunate.” And Priyanka herself appeared to acknowledge the clip, subtly giving it a nod.
Priyanka likes the Insta reel
Earlier this month, Priyanka made a striking appearance at a high-profile event in Milan, turning heads with her style. The 43-year-old actor flew in to attend Bvlgari’s Eclettica High Jewellery event, where she dazzled in a dramatic black gown, effortlessly commanding attention. Priyanka stood out amid a star-studded guest list that included Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa, Liu Yifei, and Jake Gyllenhaal.
A video later surfaced showing Priyanka posing with several Hollywood celebrities, and some social media users claimed she appeared to be ignored by Dua Lipa at the event.
As the clip gained traction on social media, a content creator, Vishwas Verma, took to Instagram to share a reel, calling out the hate surrounding it and slamming sections of the Indian paparazzi.
In the video, the content creator is heard saying, “Agar koi Indian bahar jaake successful hojaye toh hume kya karna chaiyeh usko support? Nahi usse uski aukaat yaad dilao ke woh ek Indian hai… Aise kaise woh bahar jaake Hollywood wale logon ke saath khadi ho sakti hai… Yeh India ke paparazzi ke pages Priyanka Chopra ki photos aur videos free mein use karke phele toh views chapte hain aur aise comments float karte hain ke she is irrelevant in that crowd.
“Beta you are irrelevant. Aap shayad photo bhi na keecha pao... She is someone who is loved worldwide and the only hate she gets is unfortunately from Indians. Not sure ke kyun hai yeh mentality… Hum samjhate hain ke hum logon ki aukat hi nahi hai bahar ke logon ke saath khaade hone ki, compete karne ki… jab ki woh log maan rahe barabar ka. Hum nahi maan rahe barabar ka.. It is very unfortunate. Pata nahi kyun karte hain… Million views iske naam se free mein lete hain, aur isko hi badnaam karte hain… Zeher log ho yaar.”
It translates to, “If an Indian goes abroad and becomes successful, what should we do – support them? No, instead remind them of their ‘place,’ that they’re just an Indian… How can she go there and stand alongside Hollywood stars? These Indian paparazzi pages first use Priyanka Chopra’s photos and videos for free to rack up views, and then push comments suggesting that she is irrelevant in that crowd.”
“You are irrelevant. You probably wouldn’t even manage to get a photo clicked… She is someone who is loved worldwide, and the only hate she gets is, unfortunately, from Indians. I don’t understand this mentality… We assume we’re not even worthy of standing or competing with people abroad, while they see us as equals. We don’t see ourselves that way and that’s really unfortunate. I don’t know why we do this… People take millions of views in her name for free, and then go on to defame her.”
Priyanka appeared to acknowledge the sentiment expressed in the video, subtly endorsing it by hitting the like button. Apart from Priyanka, the video was also liked by Raveena Tandon and Harleen Sethi.
Several social media users also came to support and defend Priyanka.
One wrote, “Thanks for speaking for it”, with another writing, “Exactly! This was much needed video! She is a bvlgari ambassador and bvlgari is no fool bro”. “Priyanka doesn't even know if these media houses exist. Some mullas are peddling hate against her for no reason,” another shared. One comment read, “Well said bro.”
“Congratulations priyanka liked the video,” one noted. One mentioned, “Thank you SO much for saying this - we hate on our own so much and that’s why we can’t prosper in Hollywood the way we should.”
At the event, Priyanka turned heads in a strapless structured gown. The mermaid cut, paired with a dramatic puffed detail on her left shoulder, with focus on her statement Bvlgari necklace.
Priyanka Chopra’s rise in Hollywood
It was in 2015 that Priyanka Chopra began her journey in the West with her role in Quantico. She has not looked back since then. Priyanka made her Hollywood debut in a negative role with Baywatch in 2017, which also featured Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The actor went on to be part of projects such as Matrix: Revolutions, Citadel, Love Again, and Isn't It Romantic. At the moment, Priyanka stays in the US with her husband Nick Jonas. They have a daughter together, Malti Marie.
The actor was most recently seen in R-rated pirate adventure The Bluff as Bloody Mary, along with her co-star Karl Urban. The film was released on Prime Video on February 25.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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