Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome New Year with a kiss, twin in white during intimate celebrations. See pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had an intimate New Year celebration in the US. Nick has shared a glimpse of their New Year with a romantic picture of them together and a message.

Sharing a picture of him kissing Priyanka, Nick wrote, "My forever New Years kiss." The picture shows the two of them twinning in white – Nick in a net shirt and Priyanka in a silk dress, as they kiss amid the New Year celebrations.

Fans of the two couldn't stop showering them with love in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Aww you guys are so adorable,” another commented, “Awwwww you guys.” A female fan wrote, “As much as I wish I was Pri, y'all are so beautiful together. Happy new year! Love you so much.”

Both Nick and Priyanka had an eventful 2021. While Nick was busy with his various concerts, Priyanka worked on her upcoming projects and witnessed new releases, including the latest – The Matrix Resurrections. She kept shuffling between US and UK for her show, Citadel and was also seen in Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

Currently, the actor is in news for her appearance in The Matrix Resurrections. She plays the role of Sati in the Lana Wachowski film. It stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith among others.

The actor had recently shared how she got to witness Keanu's kindness on the sets of the film. She revealed in an interview to Access how she was having a tough day as she had resumed the film's shoot after six months of lockdown and had to speak a lot of words. Talking about Keanu's gesture towards her, she said, “He came up to me and he said, ‘that was a very difficult day and a lot to do, you did such a great job and you should know that'. When you have a day and you just need someone to tell you that, 'you were alright, you did it and you were good'. I think he was very astute, he can read the room well and that meant a lot to me, especially as a new kid on the block in the movie."

