Priyanka Chopra puts fake nails on Malti and she can't stop giggling! Best moments from their NYC trip with Nick Jonas

A New York Moment

Priyanka's phot dump was all about Malti and her cutest antics. In two pictures, Priyanka showed how she put on fake nails on Malti how the little one loved her new manicure. The mother-daughter giggled as they flaunted the fresh tips.

More photos show Malti hanging out with her parents, strutting about in apartment lobbies, playing with a Moana doll and a friend and checking out a few Christmas trees. Priyanka captioned her post, “A quick lil magic moment."

Nick's post was dedicated to his six years with Priyanka. “6 year wedding anniversary. Moana 2. Family time. New York City. What could be better. My heart is full.” His first picture showed him kissing Malti's head while Priyanka held her in her arms.

Fans were in love with the precious family pictures. “I love seeing you and your family happy 😊✨💜 Happy Anniversary to two of my favorite people in the world,” wrote one. “Missed you! Glad you’re enjoying life,” wrote another. “Hope you loved M2!❤️ Happy anniversary!,” said another.

PC and Nick at Red Sea Fest

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are set to participate in the Red Sea Film Festival, which began in the Jeddah city of Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The duo will attend the gala's 'In-Conversation' session on December 11.

Priyanka's session will be held at 5 pm, whereas Nick will be part of the segment earlier in the day at 3.15 pm.

"Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of India's most celebrated actors, with accolades including two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards.

"Honored with the Padma Shri in 2016, she has also been recognized on Time's 100 most influential people list and Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women," read the profile description of the actor on the film festival's official X page.

Priyanka, known for web series Citadel as well as films including Fashion, Bajirao Mastani, and Baywatch, has bridged industries, championed representation, and continues to shape global cinema and culture, it said.

Nick, a Golden Globe-nominated American singer, songwriter and actor, began acting in theatre at the age of seven before forming a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin, known as the Jonas Brothers.

"He also starred in The Good Half, Midway and Chaos Walking, and can next be seen in the upcoming film Power Ballad. Jonas starred in the widely successful films Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). In 2017, he also starred in the adventure comedy film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which became one of the highest-grossing films of the year."

Previously, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor have also been invited to participate in the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024.

The gala will come to a close on December 14.