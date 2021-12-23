Priyanka Chopra recalls inviting a fan upstairs who used to wait outside her home for hours: ‘He was in sixth grade’

Priyanka Chopra, in a recent interview, opened up about a ‘sweet’ encounter she once had with a young fan. Priyanka, who moved to the US a few years ago, recalled being friends with a fan from when she lived in Mumbai.

She said they were in contact for a few years. Priyanka, who started by saying it was a ‘scary’ encounter, eventually described the whole experience as a ‘sweet one’.

In an interview with Grazia UK, Priyanka was asked to share a ‘bizarre’ fan experience, when she said: “It wasn’t bizarre, it was kind of like scary. This kid… when I lived in Mumbai, was in a boarding school and he was like in sixth grade. On the weekends, he used to tell the school that he was going to meet his family. He used to tell his family that he’s going out with his friends but would actually come outside my apartment. Fifth or sixth grade… in Mumbai… and just stand there for hours hoping for my car to come. And then security finally called me and said that this kid just hangs out there every weekend and he kept doing this for three or four weekends and then I realised what was going on. One time I was home and I called him upstairs and had a conversation.”

Priyanka added: “He just said he wanted to be like me, wanted to hang out with me, he thought that I’d be fun to hang out with. It just really moved me that he felt that knowing me from watching interviews or movies that I could be a friend. So I decided to be a friend and I called his parents that he was here, he was with me and he was safe. And we sent him back to school. We stayed in touch for a couple of years. It was not crazy, it was a sweet one.”

Priyanka Chopra also talked about coming onboard The Matrix Resurrections in her interview, saying: “My family was very excited about it. My husband (Nick Jonas) was most excited about the fact that it was Matrix. It was just really fun. I really fought for it.”

Priyanka’s line-up of projects includes Text For You and the show Citadel. Back home, she will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar-directed Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.