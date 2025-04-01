Priyanka Chopra recalls meeting Gayatri Devi ‘25 years ago’; visits Jaipur's Hawa Mahal, feasts on Rajasthani food

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Jaipur, has been sharing pictures and videos as she travelled around the city. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared glimpses from her trip. Priyanka is in Rajasthan as part of a project of BVLGARI. (Also Read | Bollywood ki Eid: Priyanka Chopra spreads cheer on Eid-ul-Fitr) Priyanka Chopra spoke about the late Gayatri Devi.

Priyanka Chopra travels to Hawa Mahal, remembers Gayatri Devi

Priyanka took a ride in her car around Jaipur. Posting a picture of Hawa Mahal, she wrote, "So beautiful." The actor remembered Maharani Gayatri Devi as she read a book. Sharing a picture of it, she wrote, "Still so obsessed with her. Had a good fortune of meeting her almost 25 years ago."

Priyanka feasts on Rajasthani food

The actor also posted a photo of a Rajasthani thali as she feasted on scrumptious food. The thali had several bowls of different food items and two chapattis. Her beverage glass stood next to it. Priyanka also posted a no-makeup selfie as she stood in front of a portrait of Maharani Gayatri Devi.

Sharing a photo of Rajmata Padmini Devi, Priyanka said, "Rajmata Padmini Devi. Such a blessing to know her. The kindest and most generous (red heart and folded hands emojis)." Priyanka also re-shared a photo as she posed with her team in a multi-coloured outfit. Another picture showed Priyanka posing in a white dress.

On Sunday, Priyanka was clicked at the Jaipur airport. She wore a a white tank top and paired it with a blue co-ord set. She completed her look with dark sunglasses. She has been staying at the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur.

About Priyanka's new projects

Reportedly, she will star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. Priyanka will also star in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.

Fans will also get to see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The web series, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut".