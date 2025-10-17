Priyanka Chopra reveals how a ‘pro’ untied her hair after London's Diwali event. And no, it's not Nick Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a video revealing a 'pro' untied her hair, after the Diwali event in London, in the absence of her husband-singer Nick Jonas. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Priyanka gave a glimpse of how her hairstylist helped her as she spoke about Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra shared a video of herself on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra shows how a pro untied her hair, it's not Nick Jonas

In the clip, Priyanka said, "Well, Nick's not here in London, Luke is." As she panned the video towards Luke, untying her hair, she said, "We're getting in there, we are taking it off. Let's get it. That's how the pros do it. We're still going, though. It's stuck." Luke repeatedly said, “I'm under pressure here”, making Priyanka laugh.

Priyanka shares a video after London event

As everyone laughed, he managed to undo her hair, saying, "We're out." The video ended with Priyanka giggling. Sharing the clip, Priyanka wrote, "Dream team.. but also when @nickjonas is not around.. the series continues.. @lukepluckrose the performance pressure was real (laughing face emoji)."

Priyanka travelled to New York from London.

Priyanka posted her photos from London

Earlier, Priyanka posted pictures and a video as she attended the event. On Instagram, Priyanka gave a glimpse of how she enjoyed the party, which had 'dhols (drums and dancing.' Priyanka shared a bunch of her photos as she posed inside the venue dressed in a red outfit.

In the video, she was seen getting her makeup done and then posing for the camera. The actor was seen interacting with and hugging the dancers at the party. She also smiled when she was gifted a book. The actor geo-tagged the location as London. Sharing the video, Priyanka captioned it, "Didn’t plan to stand out. Red insisted (dancing woman and wink face emojis)."

"It’s my favourite time of the year, and celebrating Diwali with incredible achievers at the gorgeous Dorchester hotel in one of my favourite cities in the world with our incredible partners at @johnniewalker, @johnniewalkerus and @rahulmishra_7 was so special. The Dhols, the dancing, the magic (sparkles emoji). Perfect," she added. Reacting to the post, Priyanka's husband-singer Nick Jonas commented, "Wow (heart eyes emoji)."

She also shared pictures and videos as she flew back to New York following the London event. Priyanka has been travelling to cities for the last few weeks, attending events. After celebrating a Diwali bash in New York, Priyanka flew to Delhi to celebrate the birthday of her best friend, Tamanna Dutt. She then travelled to London for the event.

About Priyanka's projects

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, alongside Mahesh Babu.

She was last seen in Heads of State, an action comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, and Carla Gugino, among others.