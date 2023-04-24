Priyanka Chopra rocks simple all-black look as she steps out with Nick Jonas in Rome

Priyanka Chopra was recently in Rome for the promotions of her upcoming web series Citadel. The actor was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. During their last night in Rome, Priyanka was spotted in an all black look as she walked hand in hand with Nick, who was in white-t-shirt and grey suit. The couple were clicked on a street as they were about to get into their car. Also read: Priyanka Chopra's Citadel co-star Lesley Manville doesn't plan on seeing show Priyanka Chopra was seen in an all-black look in Rome. (File picture)

Priyanka looked ravishing in a black silk dress with a thigh-high slit. She wore a long black overcoat over it and matching wedges. She also carried a matching sling bag. The actor made sure it was an easy to carry but but still made an impact. A fanpage shared pictures of the couple from Rome on Instagram and fans couldn't stop praising them.

A fan commented on the pictures, “most beautiful couple in the world”. Another wrote, “Wowwww hot NP!!! They look gorgeous! Love these 2 enjoying a date night.”

In Rome, Priyanka made a stunning appearance in a mint green gown with a matching cape at the Citadel premiere. Her co-star Richard Madden also joined her at the event. Before that, the actor made a ravishing appearance in a red silk gown at the London premiere and in blue polka-dotted gown at the India premiere.

Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON