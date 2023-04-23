Priyanka Chopra's Citadel co-star Lesley Manville doesn't plan on seeing show: 'I can't watch violence'

Lesley Manville stars alongside Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the upcoming spy thriller series Citadel. The veteran actor recently shared that she does not plan on seeing the show as it might contain violence. She is not a fan of violence in shows and films and gets offended by it. Priyanka and Richard play spies who have had their memories wiped by the spy organisation they used to work for and must return to take down another agency trying to take its place. Earlier this week, the cast and crew, including Lesley attended the London premiere of the series, and posed together on the red carpet. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra poses for 'Roman Holiday' photoshoot with Nick Jonas at Italian premiere of Citadel. See pics) Lesley Manville at the London premiere of the web series Citadel on April 18, 2023. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The actor plays an antagonist on the Prime Video web series as a character named Dahlia Archer, who will stop at nothing to get what she wants. Stanley Tucci and Alan Cumming are also part of the show. Lesley also shared that she hadn't seen the final edit of Citadel, and was not sure of how much violence the show was going to depict.

In an interview with The Guardian, Lesley had revealed, “I can’t watch violence. I don’t watch any.” She also added, “I get offended by it. I really think it’s bad news. People talk about Game of Thrones. I’ve never been able to watch it. Also, it’s pretty violent towards women. I really don’t want to see that."

Coincidentally, Richard played Robb Stark on the Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2013. Both he and Priyanka have spoken about doing most of their action stunts on the series. Executive producer Joe Russo even said that Priyanka did more physical work on the series than the Marvel actors Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans on the Avengers films he had directed.

Lesley received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread (2017). She also played Princess Margaret, the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II, in the latest series of Netflix’s The Crown last year. She was last seen in the film Mrs Harris Goes to Paris as the lead character Ada Harris.

