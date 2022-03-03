Priyanka Chopra's fans defend her against ‘where’s the baby' questions: 'Do you follow your mom everywhere?'

Actor Priyanka Chopra was spotted by the Los Angeles paparazzi on Wednesday. She was seen shopping by herself. Priyanka recently became a mom with the birth of her first child, a daughter born via a surrogate. Neither the baby, nor Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas were seen with her while shopping. Also read: Priyanka's mom reacts to becoming ‘nani’, says her baby doesn't have a name yet

Priyanka was seen in a pair of blue pants and Global Citizen shirt from the 2016 event. She also wore a camo jacket to keep herself warm. Priyanka carried a bag, wore dark sunglasses and white shoes.

Priyanka's fans loved her casual look. “Now I need the Gucci clogs,” wrote one, talking about Priyanka's shoes.

Some, however, were a bit too eager to see the baby. A person asked, “Where's da child." They got reply from another fan. “At home maybe. With the baby's father. Both the parents can share responsibilities and the mother can take a break once in a while. Is it too tough to understand or do you accompany your mom everywhere?” The first person replied, “Considering the fact she didn't carry the baby, I assume pretty much everyone is dying to see the baby, don't you think?” But the second person replied, “No one is dying to see the baby. It's their child and their personal life. So no.”

As a media page shared picture of Priyanka, calling her a ‘new mom’, a person also asked, “What do you mean new mom?” A fan replied, “Idk if this is suppose to be a insult or actual question. The laughing emoji can go either way but her and Nick had a baby via surrogate recently.”

Priyanka and Nick announced their baby's birth in January. They said that the baby was born via a surrogate but did not reveal the child's gender. A couple of days later, Priyanka's cousin Meera Chopra confirmed that the child was a girl.

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. Her upcoming projects include Citadel, Jee Le Zaraa and Ending Things.

