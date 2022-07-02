Tablecloths for 30k, chutney pots for 15k: Priyanka Chopra's homeware brand called out for exorbitant prices

Priyanka Chopra, who recently launched her new Indian homeware lineup Sona Home is under fire for keeping the prices of the items in the collection 'exorbitantly high'. Many people took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to express disappointment and shock. Also read: Priyanka Chopra literally bathes in gold in old jewellery brand commercial, fan calls her 'Sonpari'. Watch

According to their website, their 'Panna' Collection has a tablecloth that is priced at around ₹31,000 (USD 398)! They also have a dinner set collection - 'Sultan'. On the website, a cup and saucer set is priced around ₹5,300 approximately (USD 68), and Chutney Pots, (a set of 6) are priced around ₹15,000 approximately (USD 198).

Looks like the price list didn't go down well with netizens. In reaction, they started a hilarious thread on Twitter. One user wrote, "I wanna be rich to a point where I can casually buy a SONA HOME tablecloth worth 30K INR". Another user wrote, "Sona home is beautiful and I was down to splurge on it bc I've been wanting new dinnerware but $60/per plate. Miss Chopra, you crazy."

On June 23, Priyanka took to her Instagram to share the news of Sona Home. launch. She shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Launch day is here! I couldn't be more proud to introduce you all to SONA HOME. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do and this is an extension of that thought. It's awesome to be working alongside @maneeshkgoyal and our entire team in creating something so dear to our hearts and heritage."