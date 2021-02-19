Priyanka Chopra says she's 'never depended' on a hero to elevate her career

IND USA
Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan have starred together in films such as Agneepath and Krrish.
Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she has never relied on male co-stars to help elevate her career. "I have never needed to do a movie with a particular hero or a particular guy for my career to go forward," she said.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:53 PM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday said that she has never let her work define her identity, which has allowed her to do multiple things.

The actor-producer was in conversation with Shobhaa De, as part of a session on her memoir Unfinished, at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival.

Chopra Jonas said the 11 chapters in her book were a sum of who she was. “I am never defined by my work, which is why I have the ability to do multiple things. I never believed that if my next film doesn’t do well, or if I don’t get the leading part in a movie, my career is over. I have never ever felt that. I was raised with enough confidence to know that I can pivot into anything else. I can choose to do anything I want,” she said.

The Jamshedpur-born star, who made a name for herself in India with movies such as Fashion, Kaminey and Bajirao Mastani, added that all her professional decisions were independent of who her co-actors were.

“My career has never depended on my co-actors. I have never needed to do a movie with a particular hero or a particular guy for my career to go forward. I have chosen various kinds of films, various kinds of parts -- big parts, small parts, big directors, small directors, indie movies, non genre films. My journey is very individual to my choice and moods at that point."

Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer Nick Jonas, also runs a production house, Purple Pebbles Pictures.

At the peak of her career, the actor moved to the US to seek opportunities in the west, but making a career in Hollywood was a “lesson in humility,” she admitted.

Despite being a superstar in Bollywood, she had to audition for roles, and often introduce herself at parties. “I was okay to swallow the pill of humility because it was my choice to go into a completely new continent and industry and start all over again. And I was okay to try that at that point. I was seeking and craving change and evolution,” she said.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra rules out duet with Nick Jonas: ‘Not going to expose myself by trying to sing with him’

A former Miss World, an actor and a producer who made a mark in Bollywood and also across the seas in TV shows and films, Chopra Jonas feels that the Hindi film industry has come a long way in its treatment of female actors since she began her film career in the 2000s.

“It was very normalised that girls were replaceable, movies were dictated by male leads and who they fancied and that was a reality at that point. Girls of my generation have created a change. You are seeing leading ladies that are married, closer to the age of their co-actors, who are producers, who are creating their own content," she said.


