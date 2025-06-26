Priyanka Chopra shares daughter Malti's sweet reaction to being on set: ‘She had the most amazing time’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is beaming with pride over her daughter Malti mastering the art of being on set and is a pro at it. She has shared that her daughter has even coined a cute nickname for the craft services. Also read: Mesmerised Malti Marie goes 'my mama' while watching Priyanka Chopra on screen, emotional actor shares clip Priyanka Chopra revealed Malti loves to be on set with her.(Instagram)

Priyanka on Malti

Priyanka, 42, spoke about Malti in an interview with E! News at the premiere of her upcoming film, Heads of State. She mentioned that her three-year-old daughter Malti Marie, whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas, was by her side when she filmed the project.

"She was with me filming this whole movie. We were on location in Provence, and while she was on set, she and her grandma would go to this bakery to get croissants and bring them home. She had the most amazing time while we were filming this movie,” Priyanka said.

In fact, Malti “loved the set” so much that she even knew about craft services, referring to it as “crafty”. “It was so cute,” Priyanka added.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018, exchanging vows in a beautiful blend of traditions. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti, via surrogacy, expanding their family.

What’s next for Priyanka

Priyanka is next starring in Heads of State, an Amazon Prime Video film, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, but the news has not been confirmed yet. Priyanka is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated second season of the web series Citadel. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut".

Helmed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State is an action-packed comedy about the US President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world -- if they can work together. Ultimately allied with MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world. Heads of State will release on July 2.