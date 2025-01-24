Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of early morning temple visit in Hyderabad, fuels rumours about signing Rajamouli's next

Priyanka Chopra landed in India a few days ago and has now shared a glimpse of her early morning visit to a temple in Hyderabad, fueling rumours of her being part of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 29. Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her early morning visit to temple in Hyderabad.

Priyanka Chopra early morning temple visit

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a video of herself traveling to the temple in dense fog at 6 in the morning. This was followed by a picture of her performing aarti at the temple. The actor also shared a picture of herself wearing a pink suit with a red and white tilak on her forehead, indicating that she visited a Lord Shiva temple.

Priyanka Chopra's early morning visit to temple in Hyderabad.

Priyanka Chopra performs Aarti.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra teased a “new chapter” when she shared pictures from her recent visit to the Chilkur Balaji Temple in Telangana. Sharing a series of photos from her visit, the actor wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God’s grace is infinite. || ॐ नमो नारायणाय || Thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela ❤️❤️”

There have been reports suggesting that Priyanka Chopra is set to lead SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 alongside Mahesh Babu. Though Priyanka has not confirmed her involvement in the film, her recent visit to Hyderabad have added fuel to the speculation. Many of her fans took to the comment section to wish her the best for Rajamouli’s film.

SSMB29 was officially launched in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony. The makers have refrained from releasing any pictures from the event to keep Mahesh Babu’s look under the wraps.

Anuja nominated for Oscars 2025

Priyanka Chopra is also celebrating the success of Anuja, a short film backed by her and Guneet Monga, which has been nominated for the Oscars 2025. The film has secured a nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category, marking a historic achievement for India. It will compete with A Lien, I’m Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, and A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent.