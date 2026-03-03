Priyanka Chopra shares message of hope on Holika Dahan amid US-Iran conflict: ‘Here's to triumph of good over evil'

On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a photograph of people celebrating Holika Dahan, the festival that symbolises the triumph of good over evil. Alongside the image, she penned a note, “There's a lot unfolding around the world. It's hard. It's heavy. But light has a way of showing us the way. Here's to the triumph of good over evil. #HolikaDahan.”

Amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict , tensions have escalated across the Middle East, leaving many people stranded in Dubai due to cancelled flights. Against the backdrop of unrest, actor Priyanka Chopra shared a message of hope, expressing solidarity with global developments while wishing her followers on the occasion of Holika Dahan.

About the US-Iran conflict Following a joint US-Israel military operation against Iran on Saturday (February 28), tensions in the Middle East escalated significantly. Reports suggest that an Israeli strike in Tehran killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran reportedly launched retaliatory strikes targeting locations across Israel and US military bases in the region, drawing Gulf nations such as Qatar, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia into heightened security alert. Several Indian actors, including Vishnu Manchu, Nargis Fakhri, Sonal Chauhan, and Esha Gupta, are currently stranded in Dubai, awaiting safe passage back to India.

Priyanka Chopra’s recent and upcoming work Priyanka is currently receiving praise for her performance in the pirate action-adventure film The Bluff. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison in key roles. The film is available to stream on Prime Video.

She is also set to return to Indian cinema after eight years with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, with Prakash Raj in a supporting role. The project is currently under production, with portions reportedly scheduled to be filmed in Antarctica, making it one of the first Indian films to shoot on the continent. It is slated for a theatrical release in April 2027.

Apart from this, Priyanka also has an American comedy titled Judgement Day in the pipeline. Directed by Nicholas Stoller, the film features Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, Billy Eichner, Bobby Cannavale, Bill Camp and Fortune Feimster. Produced by Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alex Brown, the film’s release date is yet to be announced.