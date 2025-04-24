Priyanka Chopra shares story of heroic Kashmiri ‘ponywallah’ Adil who died saving tourists in Pahalgam

As the country reels from the shock of a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed at least 26 people, actor Priyanka Chopra has posted about local pony guide Syed Adil Hussain Shah. He also lost his life while confronting the attackers and trying to save innocent tourists from the attackers. Priyanka Chopra has come out in support of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, the horse rider who lost his life while saving tourists in Pahalgam terror attack.

Priyanka posted about Syed's death while protecting tourists

On 22 April, a brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, shook the country to its core. As many as 26 civilians were killed in the attack, and several others were injured. Priyanka had expressed her deep anguish stating "heinous attack should shake the conscience of humanity. This will haunt us for a long time". Now, she has extended her support to Syed who is being hailed as a braveheart. Priyanka re-shared a post on her Instagram Stories that read, “Syed Adil Hussain Shah, Horse Rider & Sole Breadwinner, Lost His Life Trying To Disarm Attackers And Protect Tourists In Pahalgam”.

Adil, a 30-year-old ‘ponywallah’, was laid to rest at the ancestral graveyard at his Hapatnard village in Pahalgam with hundreds of mourners bidding him a tearful adieu and saluting his sacrifice, as per PTI. Syed Naushad, younger brother of Shah, said he had gone to Pahalgam for work. “He used to take tourists on pony rides to Baisaran. On Tuesday when terrorists attacked tourists, my brother tried to stop them. A tourist whose father was killed in the attack told me about the heroic act of my brother at SMHS hospital,” he said, adding the terrorists hit Shah thrice with bullets in the chest. He termed the sacrifice of his brother as a “proud moment” for the family and friends but said “there is also sadness everywhere.”

Shah's father, Syed Haider Shah, said he was devastated by his son's killing. “He was young and kind among all the siblings. He left at 8 in the morning and did not come back. Many boys from this village go to Pahalgam to find some work but who knew this was going to happen. The terrorists killed my son only because he confronted them and told them not to harm tourists,” the grieving father said.

According to report in HT, Shah’s family got the news of his death on Tuesday. His body reached Hapatnagar village on Wednesday and hundreds of local villager attended his burial ceremony. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah also attended the ceremony and said, “Shah was trying to save the tourists when he was killed. He lost his life as he made an attempt to save the lives of tourists." Shah is survived by his wife, parents, two brothers and three sisters.

Priyanka's long note condemning Pahalgam attack

On Wednesday taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka wrote a long emotional note condemning the attack. She said, “What happened in Pahalgam is reprehensible. People were there on vacations, honeymoons, celebrating with their families. Just taking in the beauty of Kashmir. So many innocent lives were caught in a storm they never asked for. Targeted, right in front of their loved ones.”

The note further read, “This heinous attack should shake the conscience of humanity. This will haunt us for a long time. To those grieving, displaced, mourning, and living in fear, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I'm so deeply anguished by this.”