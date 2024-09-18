Priyanka Chopra shows a cute gift from Anushka Sharma that she still treasures

Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma continue to be great friends, after having starred in Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do. On Wednesday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to share that she still ‘loves’ a Chacha Chaudhary t-shirt that was gifted to her by Anushka years ago. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra reveals the secret behind her ‘namaste’ pose during Miss World: ‘I was desperately trying to…’) Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma worked together on Dil Dhadakne Do.

Priyanka thanks Anushka

Priyanka shared a mirror selfie wearing the black t-shirt, which had the prints of Chacha Chaudhary's expressions on it. She completed the look with grey sweatpants. In the caption, she wrote: “Still love my @chachachaudhary_official t-shirt (heart eyes emoticon) thx @anushkasharma.”

Priyanka via Instagram Stories.

For the unversed, Chacha Chaudhary is a popular Indian comic book series, created by cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma. It was created in 1971 for the Hindi magazine Lotpot. Chacha has a gigantic friend named Sabu from Jupiter who is super strong and helps him in times of need.

More details

Priyanka and Anushka starred in Dil Dhadakne Do, and even danced together in the song, Girls Like To Swing. The acclaimed film revolved around the Mehras, a dysfunctional Punjabi family who invite their family and friends on a cruise trip to celebrate the parents’ 30th wedding anniversary. The film boasted of a huge starcast including Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Bose and Vikrant Massey. Aamir Khan had done the voice-over for the family dog Pluto as he told the story of the Mehras.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the American action-comedy Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. She is also a part of an upcoming American swashbuckler action drama film titled The Bluff. Priyanka plays a female pirate in the Frank E. Flowers directorial set in the Caribbean during the 19th century.