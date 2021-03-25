IND USA
Priyanka Chopra shows she's never been the shy one, looks gorgeous in a white bikini top in throwback pic

  • Priyanka Chopra flaunts a wonderful bod, and her beautiful attitude, in a throwback picture she shared Thursday evening.
By HT Entertainment Desk
MAR 25, 2021 08:36 PM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has posted a throwback picture of herself and she looks stunning, as usual, in it. Posting the picture, she also teased her fans about her unapologetic attitude.

Priyanka is seen wearing a white bikini top paired with matching white trousers. She shared the image and wrote, "Shy? Never heard of her #TBT #BindisAndBikinis." The post was flooded with fans showering love for the star who has worked in Bollywood, as well as Hollywood. Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis while several others commented, "sexy". The post got nearly 3.5 lakh likes within 30 minutes of Priyanka sharing it.


Priyanka is currently shooting for the spy series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of Avengers fame.

The actor has finished shooting for Text for You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali summoned over Gangubai Kathiawadi after 'adopted son' files complaint

Priyanka is all set for the launch of her restaurant in New York, Sona. It is scheduled to be open for public this week. Announcing the restaurant, she wrote on social media earlier this month, "I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country."

She added, "SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realising this vision so clearly."

priyanka chopra priyanka chopra pics

