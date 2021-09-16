Priyanka Chopra travels to the US for husband Nick Jonas' 29th birthday, spotted at JFK airport. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas travelled from London to New York as her husband Nick Jonas rang in his 29th birthday on Thursday. A fan club on Instagram shared her pictures as she exited the John F Kennedy International Airport.

In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wore an animal printed Christian Dior sweatshirt paired with black leggings and a black jacket tied around her waist. She wore black boots along with a matching cap and mask. Priyanka also carried a backpack and a trolley bag.

Currently, the Jonas Brothers--Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas--are touring cities in the US for their Remember This Tour concert. According to an Instagram post by Jonas Brothers on Thursday, the group performed in Detroit recently. The Remember This tour is the Jonas Brothers' eleventh headlining tour and is expected to run through October 27 with a closing show at the Hollywood Bowl.

Priyanka has been stationed in London for the most part of this year for her professional commitments. She had recently reunited with Nick after she returned to the US and even attended one of his concerts.

Earlier this month, Priyanka had shared pictures as she played golf with Nick and others. The pictures also featured Kevin Jonas and Nick's friends John Lloyd Taylor and Chris Hart.

She had captioned the post, "Photo dump *The perfect greens at @scottsdalenational and the @jonasbrothers bringing so much joy to so many people.. so grateful for everyday @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas Ps: pic 4 - when your gorgeous friend @jazmasri handpaints your jacket cause she is !! @disobediencegeneration @johnlloydtaylor that hole in one!! What??!

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been shooting for her upcoming series Citadel, an Amazon Prime series, in London. Game of Thrones star Richard Madden is also a part of it.

Priyanka will be seen in Text For You which includes Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in The Matrix Resurrections. Recently she announced her next Bollywood project Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.