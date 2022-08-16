Priyanka Chopra wishes her in-laws 'happy anniversary', sends ‘lots of love’ to Joe Jonas on birthday. See pics

Priyanka Chopra had a busy August 15. The actor not only celebrated Independence Day 2022 by wishing her Instagram followers, but she also shared special messages for her in-laws-- Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas, and her brother-in-law Joe Jonas. Via her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared their photos and wished her in-laws on their wedding anniversary, while she shared a sweet message for Joe as the singer-actor celebrated his birthday. Read more: Priyanka Chopra shares pics of daughter Malti Marie surrounded by their dogs

On Monday, Priyanka shared a cute photo of her husband, singer Nick Jonas’ parents, Denise and Kevin, where the two are seen smiling and hugging each other as they pose looking into the camera. Priyanka wrote, “Happy anniversary to the loveliest couple! @papakjonas @mamadjonas.” She shared the anniversary message with heart stickers. Kevin Jonas also shared Priyanka’s message on his own Instagram Stories.

Priyanka Chopra wished her in-laws and Joe Jonas on Instagram.

Priyanka also wished Joe Jonas on his birthday. She shared a solo picture of the singer-actor, and wrote on Instagram Stories, "Happy Birthday @joejonas. Lots of Love.” Sharing her birthday message on his own Instagram Stories, Joe thanked Priyanka with a ‘thank you’ sticker. Joe's wife-actor Sophie Turner wished him a happy 33rd birthday with a cute photo of the two of them. "Happy birthday my love," she wrote on her Instagram Stories with their photo. The couple married in 2019 and are parents to two daughters--two-year-old Willa, and their second daughter, who was born last month.

Joe’s younger brother, Nick Jonas, also wished him with a photo of the two of them onstage. "Happy birthday @joejonas. I love you so much man," he wrote on Instagram Stories. Their eldest brother Kevin Jonas, who is also a part of their band Jonas Brothers, shared a black-and-white photo of the two of them. "Happy birthday @joejonas love you, my brother!!" he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers officially announced on Joe's 33rd birthday that the band will be heading to Las Vegas to perform in November. “Vegas! We’re coming back to play three more shows this November. We had such an incredible time playing shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in June, so we decided to add a few more before 2022 ends. Just like last time, we will be playing a different set list every single night,” they wrote on Instagram on Monday.

