Priyanshu rallies for local Kutchi Artisans while on shoot for Rashmi Rocket
While shooting in various parts of the country, actors not just about enjoy the locales but also learn and appreciate the problems faced by locals. Priyanshu Painyuli, who is shooting in the Rann of Kutch, constantly keeps himself aware of the predicaments of people around him. He is sensitive to his surroundings and while shooting for Rashmi Rocket, it was brought to the actor’s notice that the Rann of Kutch festival has been called off due to Covid-19 restrictions this year. While that is the responsible and safer thing to do, the local artisans are in a sticky spot as they are rendered helpless being stripped off their most lucrative season this year.
“After shoot one day, Painyuli went down to the local markets to understand the situation of artisans, even giving them a few tips on how to sell their products directly online to make sure they reach out to as many people as possible. He and the team are planning to do posts with the artisans in order to help give their sale a much needed boost,” says a source.
Talking about the situation, the Mirzapur actor says, “It is the need of the hour to help them. The biggest learning of 2020 is to be kind and helpful. When I heard about their situation, I felt the need to reach out to them. I want to help them in whatever way possible. These are self-made people and they aren’t looking for charity. For them, it is important to sell their goods. If we can find a way of putting their items on sale digitally, it could be of great help to them. Though we are short of time, spending most hours at shoot, we have decided to help them out in whatever way possible.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanshu rallies for local Kutchi Artisans while on shoot for Rashmi Rocket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Film industry pin 100% hopes on crossing 50% mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag on biases in Bollywood: Everywhere it’s as fair or unfair as you want to see it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Madan: This new way of life is scary on its own
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya share pic of son on his first flight, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Somebody get that damn phone': Priyanka can't keep cool on Hot Ones episode
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann plays cricket in Assam, shares cute video of kids shouting his name
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikrant Massey shares pic with fiancee, tells fans not to wish them. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tabu can't understand why female lust is seen as 'blasphemous' on screen
- Tabu has spoken about portraying unconventional characters and depicting complex relationships on screen. She said that she can't understand why there is a resistance about seeing seeing female lust on screen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Kapoor reminisces about her ‘first dance’ with Rishi Kapoor, shares video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya parties with Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya; posts then-and-now photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YouTuber Carry Minati responds to allegations of being an ‘online bully’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaan says his dad hasn't helped him in his career: 'Not afraid to speak truth'
- Former Bigg Boss contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, has said that his father, Kumar Sanu, hasn't helped him in his career as a singer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika posts a funny dance video with a friend, Richa reacts to Tandav row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sana Khan 'heartbroken' over negative video made by 'highlighting my past'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox