IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanshu rallies for local Kutchi Artisans while on shoot for Rashmi Rocket
He has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket with Taapsee Pannu.
He has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket with Taapsee Pannu.
bollywood

Priyanshu rallies for local Kutchi Artisans while on shoot for Rashmi Rocket

While shooting, he realised that Rann of Kutch festival was called off due to COVID so he is planning to help the artisans and give them a much needed boost digitally.
READ FULL STORY
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:12 PM IST

While shooting in various parts of the country, actors not just about enjoy the locales but also learn and appreciate the problems faced by locals. Priyanshu Painyuli, who is shooting in the Rann of Kutch, constantly keeps himself aware of the predicaments of people around him. He is sensitive to his surroundings and while shooting for Rashmi Rocket, it was brought to the actor’s notice that the Rann of Kutch festival has been called off due to Covid-19 restrictions this year. While that is the responsible and safer thing to do, the local artisans are in a sticky spot as they are rendered helpless being stripped off their most lucrative season this year.

“After shoot one day, Painyuli went down to the local markets to understand the situation of artisans, even giving them a few tips on how to sell their products directly online to make sure they reach out to as many people as possible. He and the team are planning to do posts with the artisans in order to help give their sale a much needed boost,” says a source.

Talking about the situation, the Mirzapur actor says, “It is the need of the hour to help them. The biggest learning of 2020 is to be kind and helpful. When I heard about their situation, I felt the need to reach out to them. I want to help them in whatever way possible. These are self-made people and they aren’t looking for charity. For them, it is important to sell their goods. If we can find a way of putting their items on sale digitally, it could be of great help to them. Though we are short of time, spending most hours at shoot, we have decided to help them out in whatever way possible.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
He has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket with Taapsee Pannu.
He has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket with Taapsee Pannu.
bollywood

Priyanshu rallies for local Kutchi Artisans while on shoot for Rashmi Rocket

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:12 PM IST
While shooting, he realised that Rann of Kutch festival was called off due to COVID so he is planning to help the artisans and give them a much needed boost digitally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Film industry rejoice as the government allows relaxation on 50% seating capacity in cinema halls.
Film industry rejoice as the government allows relaxation on 50% seating capacity in cinema halls.
bollywood

Film industry pin 100% hopes on crossing 50% mark

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:56 PM IST
As the new government guidelines allow seating capacity in theatres more than 50% occupancy, industry rejoices, release of big films expected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Gul Panag was last seen in the web projects Pawan And Pooja and Paatal Lok.
Actor Gul Panag was last seen in the web projects Pawan And Pooja and Paatal Lok.
bollywood

Gul Panag on biases in Bollywood: Everywhere it’s as fair or unfair as you want to see it

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Actor Gul Panag says biases exists in every profession but only those who have talent and are hardworking will be able to hold on to their ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radhika says she want to offer her audiences something fresh and new and unpredictable in her performances.
Radhika says she want to offer her audiences something fresh and new and unpredictable in her performances.
bollywood

Radhika Madan: This new way of life is scary on its own

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:08 PM IST
The actor says following precautionary protocol has become a way of life and routine, which was needed some getting used to it
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of her husband Hardik and their son Agastya.
Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of her husband Hardik and their son Agastya.
bollywood

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya share pic of son on his first flight, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram stories to share a picture of her husband Hardik Pandya and her son Agastya as their son took the first flight of his life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra took the hot wings challenge on Hot Ones again.
Priyanka Chopra took the hot wings challenge on Hot Ones again.
bollywood

'Somebody get that damn phone': Priyanka can't keep cool on Hot Ones episode

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra was the first guest on the season premiere of hit show, Hot Ones. Host Sean Evans shared a promo video on the show's Instagram page, showing just how she fared against the hot wings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana is in Assam for a film shoot.
Ayushmann Khurrana is in Assam for a film shoot.
bollywood

Ayushmann plays cricket in Assam, shares cute video of kids shouting his name

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana is in Assam for the shoot of his next film. He has posted videos of the good time he has been having there. Watch them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur recently bought a house.
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur recently bought a house.
bollywood

Vikrant Massey shares pic with fiancee, tells fans not to wish them. Here's why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Vikrant Massey has shared a picture from a puja with his fiancee Sheetal Thakur. However, he told his fans that he has not gotten married and the congratulations can wait.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jawaani Jaaneman stars Tabu, Saif Ali Khan and newcomer Alaya F in prominent roles.
Jawaani Jaaneman stars Tabu, Saif Ali Khan and newcomer Alaya F in prominent roles.
bollywood

Tabu can't understand why female lust is seen as 'blasphemous' on screen

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:00 PM IST
  • Tabu has spoken about portraying unconventional characters and depicting complex relationships on screen. She said that she can't understand why there is a resistance about seeing seeing female lust on screen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor reminisces about her ‘first dance’ with Rishi Kapoor, shares video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Neetu Kapoor shared the video of her 'first dance' with late husband Rishi Kapoor - the song Shaam Suhani Aayi from their 1975 film Zinda Dil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli Nanda with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.
Navya Naveli Nanda with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.
bollywood

Navya parties with Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya; posts then-and-now photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda shared then-and-now photos with her girl squad - Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Her post gave a glimpse into their close friendship over the years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Carry Minati has more than 28 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
Carry Minati has more than 28 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
bollywood

YouTuber Carry Minati responds to allegations of being an ‘online bully’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:54 PM IST
YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati addressed allegations of being an 'online bully'. He said that he takes permission before roasting someone and his videos have a 'positive impact'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaan Kumar Sanu poses with his father, Kumar Sanu.
Jaan Kumar Sanu poses with his father, Kumar Sanu.
bollywood

Jaan says his dad hasn't helped him in his career: 'Not afraid to speak truth'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, has said that his father, Kumar Sanu, hasn't helped him in his career as a singer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone posted a funny video with her friend. Richa Chadha reacted to latest developments around controversial Tandav show.
Deepika Padukone posted a funny video with her friend. Richa Chadha reacted to latest developments around controversial Tandav show.
bollywood

Deepika posts a funny dance video with a friend, Richa reacts to Tandav row

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Deepika Padukone shared a funny video where her friend does the Garba dance. Richa Chadha reacted to Supreme Court's refusal to grant relief to the makers and actors of controversial Amazon series series, Tandav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sana Khan left showbiz in October last year and married Mufti Anas Saiyad in November.
Sana Khan left showbiz in October last year and married Mufti Anas Saiyad in November.
bollywood

Sana Khan 'heartbroken' over negative video made by 'highlighting my past'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Sana Khan has spoken about an unnamed person who, she says, has made a negative video on her and talked about her past. She expressed her disappointment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP