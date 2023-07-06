Pulkit Samrat rues not getting enough and suitable roles because of his ‘good looks’

Having spent over a decade in the film industry, Pulkit Samrat is grateful for the films that he has done. However, he rues not being considered for more layered character, and he blames his “good looks” for being the biggest challenge when it comes to getting desired parts. Pulkit Samrat is famous for his role in Fukrey franchise

“Over the years, I have realised that sometimes, my good looks are becoming a hindrance in the kind of work that I want to do. It might sound pompous, but that’s what I feel that the way I look has a lot to do with the kind of character I am offered,” he says.

Elaborating on how he has come to this conclusion, the 39-year-old explains, “When people think about a hero, running around trees, singing, winning the girl, (fighting) against the world, all that stuff comes to me. But there is a lack of layered and thoughtful characters, and more thoughtful films, which I’m very fond of personally.”

Taking the small screen route to enter the glamour world, Samrat made his film debut with romantic comedy Bittoo Boss in 2012, and gained prominence with Fukrey franchise. And now, the actor is hoping to tilt the needle a bit in his direction through his upcoming slate of films.

“With my role in Made in Heaven and then Fukrey 3, I am hoping that people will see both sides of me, and offer me stuff which has more to do rather than just my looks and my presence on the screen,” says the actor, asserting that, “I’m very hungry for challenging roles. I got a chance to play a very different character in Taish (2020) with Bejoy Nambiar. He saw something in me that I could play, and people loved it. I hope I get to do more of such things, and they come my way. So that I can surprise people and myself.”

When it comes to his work, Samrat admits that the work has been slow after the pandemic, but the pace is picking up. “I’m actually hungry for love from people, so mujhe aaram se kaam nahi karna. Bahut sara kaam karna hai kyunki bahut sara pyaar chahiye. After the lockdown, everything has been a little slow for everybody. Now, things are back to normal, and you will see much more of me coming your way,” he wraps up.