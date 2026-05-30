‘Misleading and speculative’: PVR Inox Pictures dismisses financial rift with Vashu Bhagnani over ₹100 crore deal

PVR INOX Pictures has publicly addressed the speculation regarding its alleged dispute with Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment. A recent report suggested that losses linked to a multi-film deal between the two companies had led to repayment disputes and possible legal tension. However, PVR INOX Pictures has now firmly denied claims of any public fallout while maintaining that its long-standing relationship with producer Vashu Bhagnani’s family continues to remain cordial and professional. The clarification comes at a time when Pooja Entertainment is already making headlines over a separate legal battle involving music rights connected to David Dhawan’s upcoming comedy film. PVR Inox Pictures issues statement clarifying relationship with Puja Entertainment amid ₹100 cr deal.

What the original report claimed According to a report byBollywood Hungama, PVR INOX Pictures had allegedly entered into a theatrical distribution agreement with Pooja Entertainment for three major releases — Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The report claimed that the distribution company had advanced close to ₹100 crore under a refundable agreement tied to the films’ theatrical performance.

However, all three films reportedly struggled commercially at the box office, leading to significant losses. The speculation further suggested that after recoveries, nearly ₹50 crore allegedly remained unpaid and that the discussions involving luxury Mumbai properties were explored as part of a possible settlement arrangement between the parties. Additionally, there was speculation suggesting that legal proceedings could eventually follow if the matter remained unresolved.

PVR INOX dismisses speculation Soon after the reports began circulating online, PVR INOX Pictures issued an official statement on social media distancing itself from the claims and clarifying that the situation had been exaggerated publicly. “The contents of the story are misleading and speculative in nature and do not accurately reflect the facts or the nature of the relationship between the parties,” the company stated.

The statement also emphasised that both parties continue to share a respectful professional relationship built over years of collaboration. “PVRINOX Pictures and the Bhagnani family share a longstanding and cordial professional relationship built over years of collaboration and mutual respect.”

Without directly addressing the financial figures being discussed online, the company added that commercial reconciliations and negotiations are common within the film business and are usually handled privately. “As with any business partners, commercial transactions and discussions are conducted directly between the parties concerned in the ordinary course of business. We do not believe it is appropriate to discuss the details of any commercial arrangements in the public domain.”

Interestingly, the statement also singled out producer Jackky Bhagnani for appreciation, praising his approach during discussions between both companies. “We would also like to place on record our appreciation for Jackky Bhagnani's handling of all matters between the two companies. Jackky has consistently demonstrated professionalism and a deep commitment to carrying forward Vashu Ji's legacy. Our interactions with him have always been constructive and collaborative.”