R Balki to work with Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary in new film

Filmmaker R Balki, announced a new thriller, which will star actors Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles.

Talking about his new project, Balki said, "After months of waiting, for me, it is exciting to start shooting anything. And to make a film in a genre that I haven't attempted before is even more exciting. I have had the idea for a long time but never quite got around to writing it, and while it's fundamentally a thriller, it banks so much on these four stunning performers. I just can't wait to get into the edit room."

Balki further spoke about getting Sunny to join the ensemble and said, "I am ecstatic to be working with Sunny, an actor whose booming screen presence conveys so much. Am glad he is back and hoping this new adventure will add a new dimension to his glorious filmography."

The director also spoke about the movie's other male lead, Dulquer, and said, "Dulquer is possibly one of the most charming actors in Indian cinema today, and even though I cannot say much about his role except at this point, I am really looking forward to his distinct and cool interpretation of it."

Shreya, whose performance in Scam 1992 and Family Man, was loved by the filmmaker, will be starring opposite Dulquer in the upcoming film.

Balki said, "I just knew that I would eventually work with this talented girl. She is one of the most exciting and contemporary performers and I am looking forward to the on-screen chemistry between her and Dulquer."

Talking about Pooja, Balki touted her as "one of the most versatile actors in our industry" and added, "I must thank Alankrita for convincing her and getting another extraordinary performance from her in Bombay Begums. She is clarity personified and just born to be in front of that camera and on screen."

Balki, who has previously helmed films like Cheeni Kum, Paa, and Pad Man, among others, is working on the new thriller, which will also be a first in the genre for the director and is expected to release in early 2022.