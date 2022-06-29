R Madhavan says his brother-in-law ‘freaked out’ when he sent him this photo of wife Sarita

R Madhavan was dressed in his Nambi Narayanan look, when he posed with wife Sarita Birje for a romantic photo. The actor tweeted their picture on Wednesday, and shared how he pranked his brother-in-law by sending him the same picture. Read more: R Madhavan says Shah Rukh Khan makes his wife Sarita feel 'special'

Madhavan is busy promoting his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In a photo clicked during the filming, the actor posed with Sarita. At first glance, it looked like Sarita was posing with the original Nambi Narayanan, on whom the upcoming film was based. However, Madhavan clarified that she was, in fact, with him. The actor shared the undated photo on Twitter and wrote, “When my brother-in-law freaked out when I sent him this photo of my wife.”

R Madhavan said he pranked his brother-in-law using this photo.

Twitter users were impressed with the actor’s sense of humour, with many reacting to the photo with laughing emojis. One person joked this was ‘how you spice up your boring life’. One person also tweeted that Madhavan was ‘looking like M F Hussain’, the late painter. One more user wrote, “MF Hussain is alive.” Another person tweeted, ‘Madhavan’s sense of humour’ with a bunch of emojis.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is written, produced and directed by R Madhavan, who is also playing the lead role of Nambi Narayanan in the film that releases in theatres on July 1. In his recent interview, Madhavan praised actors Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya for their cameos in his directorial debut. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and English, and has been dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama earlier this month, Madhavan said he has always been fond of Shah Rukh, while his wife Sarita was also a huge fan of the actor. Madhavan recalled how Shah Rukh Khan always went out of his way to make Sarita feel special, whenever the two met.

“I think you start becoming a little bit of somebody you admire. I think my stammering in that film was associated with that of Shah Rukh's debut. And my wife is a huge huge fan of his. He has gone out of his way every time we have met to make her feel special. I will never forget that. I have learned how to be a star, and how to make people's life more easy largely from Shah Rukh,” Madhavan said.

