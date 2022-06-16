Radhika Apte reveals she cried after completing Vikram Vedha shoot. Here's why

Radhika Apte has said that she cried after she wrapped up the shoot of the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. The film is an official remake of the 2017 Tamil neo-noir action thriller with the same title. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor goes ‘husband hotter than ever’ on Saif’s Vikram Vedha look)

The new film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani. Directed by Gayathri and Pushkar, Vikram Vedha will release on September 30 this year.

“When I watched the film, I really liked the thought behind it. At the time, I was writing something similar - how we see things in white and black and raise fingers. How the world is becoming less tolerant each day. Vikram Vedha talks about these things in a very commercial manner. When I met the directors, I became their fan. They are unique, I have not met such a couple. They have one Facebook account and they do everything together. I talked to them for two hours and really enjoyed it. So, I thought working with them will give me more time with them,” Radhika told Navbharat Times.

Radhika added, "Also, I had worked with Saif on two other projects but had few scenes with him. I have more scenes with him in this one and I enjoyed doing those." She added that it is a big film and she needs a big commercial film at this point of her career. "Though, I refused a few big films because I did not agree with their sensibilities. This was a big film that matched my sensibilities so I agreed to do it. I enjoyed doing the film so much that I cried after the shoot ended. I cried because it was only a 12-day shoot."

In the Hindi version of the film, Hrithik features as Vedha, a gangster, while actor Saif plays Vikram, a cop. In the original film, also directed by Gayathri and Pushkar, the roles were respectively played by Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan.

