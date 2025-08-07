Radhika Apte says producer didn’t let her see a doctor on set during pregnancy, told her to wear tight-fitting clothes

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte recently embraced motherhood as she welcomed her daughter in December 2024. During a conversation with Neha Dhupia in the Freedom to Feed live session, the actor opened up about the persistent biases against motherhood in the Indian entertainment industry and revealed how an Indian producer wasn’t happy about her pregnancy news. Radhika Apte talks about her struggles at work during pregnancy.(Photo: Instagram)

Radhika Apte on how an Indian producer treated her during pregnancy

During the live session, Radhika revealed that when she got pregnant, she called all the directors and producers she was working with at the time to inform them. However, one of the Indian producers didn’t take the news very well. She said, "An Indian producer I was working with wasn’t happy about the news. He responded coldly and even insisted I wear tight-fitting clothes despite my discomfort and bloating. I was in my first trimester and had constant cravings — I was eating a lot, be it rice or pasta — and going through the usual physical changes, but instead of understanding, I was met with insensitivity. I wasn’t even allowed to see a doctor when I was in pain and feeling uneasy on set. That truly disheartened me.”

She further spoke about a positive experience on an international project she was part of around the same time and added, "The Hollywood filmmaker I was working with was so supportive. When I mentioned I was eating more than usual and might look like a completely different person by the end of the shoot, he laughed and said, ‘Don’t worry, even if you’re another person by the end of this project, it’s fine. Because you're pregnant.’ That reassurance and warmth meant the world to me.”

The actor concluded that she wasn’t expecting special treatment, just some empathy, kindness and basic humanity after sharing a personal and joyous piece of news.

Radhika has been married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor since 2012. The two met in 2011 when Radhika was in London and tied the knot in 2012. In October last year, Radhika surprised everyone by flaunting her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival. The couple embraced parenthood in December 2024.

Radhika Apte's upcoming movie

Radhika was most recently seen in the film Sister Midnight, directed and written by Karan Kandhari, which was released in India on 30 May 2025. She will next be seen in the English film, Last Days. The American biographical drama, based on the life of John Allen Chau, a Christian missionary killed while attempting to evangelise the self-isolated Sentinelese people, is directed by Justin Lin.

The film, which also stars Sky Yang, Naveen Andrews, Ken Leung, Toby Wallace, Ciara Bravo and Claire Price, premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in January and is scheduled for release in US cinemas on 24 October 2025.