Radhika Merchant addresses lavish pre-wedding bash, admits ‘it is a privilege few people experience’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's opulent pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar made headlines not only in India but the world over. Vogue US interviewed the couple, revealing details about the outfits they chose, the decor that welcomed their VIP guests and even the privilege of being able to experience it. (Also read: Radhika Merchant's message for ‘father figure’ Mukesh Ambani: ‘You have been…’) Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani celebrated their wedding with friends and family from all over the world.

A privilege few experience

The entire three-day event reportedly cost the Ambani family ₹1250 crore, which still doesn't make a dent in billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's ₹8,00,000 crore fortune. However, Radhika realises this is something only very few people can enjoy. "I recognize that this is a privilege few people experience, and I truly feel blessed,” she said in the interview. “I hope that our wedding will bring global attention to Vantara, the largest animal rehabilitation center in the world, a project that my husband and I hold very close in our hearts.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A royal treatment for guests

Radhika also spoke about organising the event at such a large scale for thousands of guests. On day 2, the couple held a lunch on the grounds of Vantara’s Rescue and Rehabilitation Center. “We went to great lengths to accommodate our 1,500 guests, complete with an audio-guide system to ensure that everyone could connect with the animals that have been given a new lease on life here,” Radhika revealed.

The wedding

Radhika and Anant have dated for many years before they decided to tie the knot. The actual wedding will be in July. Guests from around the world were in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

The guest-list included Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma. Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, Karlie Kloss and many other known names from world over had arrived for the celebrations.