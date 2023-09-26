Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra to host Delhi reception for politicians, will party with celebs at Mumbai bash: Report

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had an intimate wedding ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on Sunday. The couple married in the presence of families and close friends. As per a report by News18, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha will now host two wedding receptions for their ‘friends in the entertainment industry and politicians’. Earlier it was also reported that the actor and Aam Aadmi Party leader will celebrate their wedding with a reception in Chandigarh. Also read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding highlights

Parineeti and Raghav's reception

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in Udaipur on September 24, months after they May 13 engagement in Delhi.

“The couple will host two reception dinners, one in Delhi and one in. Mumbai. The one in the national capital will see a host of politicians. In Mumbai, Parineeti will be celebrating the next chapter of her life with her film industry friends,” a source was quoted as saying by the portal.

Parineeti and Raghav's first appearance

Parineeti and Raghav reached Delhi on Monday. They had made their first appearance as a married couple in Udaipur a day after their wedding ceremony.

Parineeti and Raghav had also hosted a reception for friends and family following their wedding in Udaipur. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and former tennis player Sania Mirza had attended Parineeti and Raghav's wedding festivities in Udaipur.

Parineeti and Raghav's official wedding pics

The newlyweds shared their official wedding album on Instagram on Monday, along with the caption, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other… Our forever begins now.”

Celebs shower love on newlyweds

Many celebs congratulated the couple. Parineeti's cousin, Priyanka Chopra commented on the post, "My blessings always..." She also shared a posted welcoming Raghav to the family. The actor skipped Parineeti's wedding due to work commitment, as per her mother Madhu Chopra, who was in attendance at all of Parineeti's wedding and pre-wedding functions.

"Congratulations (heart emoji)," commented actor Anushka Sharma on Parineeti's post. Everyone from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt to Kajol and Kareena Kapoor wished Parineeti and Raghav for their wedding. Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Bhumi Pednekar also joined in showering the couple with love and good wishes.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who also created Parineeti's bridal lehenga and attended her wedding in Udaipur, too took to social media to shower love on the newlyweds.

