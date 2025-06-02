Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Rahul Bhat shares videos from Paris streets amid riots after PSG Champions League win: ‘Almost caught in a lathicharge’

ByAnanya Das
Jun 02, 2025 07:46 AM IST

Rahul Bhat posted videos in which people were seen on the streets in cars and on bikes. He said it's a “riot out here”.

Actor Rahul Bhat, who is currently in Paris, has shared videos from the streets of the city after the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Champions League win. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Rahul posted the videos in which people were seen out in the streets in cars and on bikes. The police cars were also seen trying to control the situation. (Also Read | Rahul Bhat rues how Cannes Film Festival is all about fashion now; internet says it ‘turned into a circus’)

Rahul Bhatt posted the videos on his Instagram Stories.
Rahul Bhatt posted the videos on his Instagram Stories.

Rahul Bhat shares videos from Paris amid riots

In a clip, Rahul walked on the roads of the city and said, "An evening in Paris socha tha yeh toh yeh toh literally an evening in Paris to remember hogayi (I thought it would be an evening in Paris, but this literally turned into an evening in Paris to remember). Look at that. They are going crazy because they won the match." The words on the clip read, "Next video: Paris going wild after tonight's win! (France national flag and fire emojis)."

Rahul posts clips of police trying to control the mob

In another video, more vehicles with groups of people were also seen on the streets. The words on it read, "It's like a riot out here--they have waited so long for this." Another video showed police vehicles on the streets of Paris. Sharing the clip, Rahul wrote, "Cops making arrests, wild ones unfazed. Pure madness in the streets!"

Rahul posted the videos in which people were seen out in the streets in cars and on bikes.
The police cars were also seen trying to control the situation.
Rahul shared a video as he took a ride on the streets of Paris.
Rahul says he was almost caught in a lathicharge

Rahul posted yet another video in which many bikes were seen on the streets. Many people were heard clapping. He geo-tagged the location as Avenue George V. Sharing it, he wrote, “Felt like the opening scene of Purge, almost caught in a lathicharge. Meanwhile, earlier...”

Next, Rahul shared a video as he took a ride on the streets of Paris. Giving a glimpse of a beautiful day, he wrote, "Just cruisin' through Paris before it turned into GTA mode. He geo-tagged the location as Tour Eiffel.

About France riots

PSG won the biggest prize in European club football for the first time in their history. Fans celebrated PSG's 5-0 win over Inter Milan. After fans celebrated the club's victory in the Champions League final, two people were killed, 192 people injured, and 559 people arrested in the clashes in the early hours of Sunday across France, as per BBC. Bus shelters were smashed and cars torched too.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Monday, June 02, 2025
