Rahul Bhatt gives foot massage to tired dad Mahesh Bhatt at Alia Bhatt's wedding; fans say, 'what a son'

Mahesh Bhatt got a lot of love from all his four kids at his youngest daughter Alia Bhatt's wedding with Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday. A picture shared by his only son Rahul Bhatt, shows him pressing the tired filmmaker's feet. Rahul shared multiple other pictures from the intimate ceremony as well. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor hugs father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt in new pics from wedding day)

Sharing the foot massage picture, Rahul wrote, “My Capo di tutti Capi ( boss of bosses) My DAD.” It showed Rahul and Mahesh sitting on wooden stools, taking rest amid all the rituals and ceremonies. Mahesh, in a white kurta pyjama, is busy scrolling through his phone. Meanwhile, Rahul decided to pamper his dad by pressing his feet.

Fans showered blessings on the duo in the comments section. “The best picture from the wedding,” wrote one. “The most powerful person in the world is the one who serves the parents,” wrote another. “Rahul you have an amazing spirit… having love for one’s family already wins the life not by living it .. infact by leading it,” read another comment.

Rahul and filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt are Mahesh's kids from his first marriage to Kiran Bhatt. He later married Soni Razdan and has two daughters with her--Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. Rahul has also shared a group picture of Alia's side of the family with the bride and groom. It shows the couple posing with Mahesh, Soni, Pooja, Rahul, Shaheen, and Alia's grandfather. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji are also parts of the photo.

Rahul shared a picture with Alia's driver as well. “Gratitude to Sunil for taking care of my little sister for the past 20 years! He is the epitome of loyalty/strength,” he wrote.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married after dating for five years. In an interview with India Today, Rahul revealed details from the wedding. “Interestingly, there were not seven but four pheras at the wedding. They had a special pandit. I was instrumental in a ceremony where brothers were needed. The pandit has been with the Kapoors for many years now. So he explained the significance of each phera. Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye (One is for faith and one os o, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 pheras but 4 pheras for the record. And I was during all the 4 pheras," he said.

