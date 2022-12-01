Raj Babbar joins son Prateik Babbar at his 36th birthday celebrations. See pics

Prateik Babbar took to Instagram and shared pictures and videos from his birthday celebrations. The actor turned 36 on November 28. He celebrated, performed puja and ate cakes with his family members. He shared his happy moments from his special day and expressed his gratitude for his family. Along with fans, his celebrity friends reacted to the pictures. (Also read: Shweta Tiwari celebrates son Reyansh's birthday at amusement park, says 'Best holistay', shares pics and videos)

In one of the pictures, Prateik performed puja with the help of a priest. The puja was performed by his dad, actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar and his actor-wife Nadira Zaheer Babbar along with Prateik. Prateik sat with his hands folded. In another picture, he stood with his father Raj and cut his birthday cake. The cake was placed on a table. He also shared a video of his family members feeding him slices of cakes. The video featured Jasmine Kaur Babbar, actor-brother Arya Babbar, Raj Babbar and actor-sister Juhi Babbar Soni. Arya held his brother in one picture and smiled while posing for the camera.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Prateik wrote, “#36 years strong (trident emblem emoji). Grateful for all your love (red heart emoji).”His brother Arya Babbar wrote, “Haahaha, I love the family pics!" and Love you so much (hug emoji)." Prateik's sister Juhi Babbar Soni commented, “Love, love, love.” Actors Maanvi Gagroo, Anup Soni, Aahana S Kumra and Ruhii Singh dropped heart emojis.

Reacting to the birthday post, one of Prateik's fans wrote, “36? Looks like 28.” Another fan commented, “Happiest birthday..May all your dreams come true..” Other fan wrote, “Give him some cult movies. Prateik is a superb actor, he deserves better roles.” “Happy birthday, thank you for all the entertainment. Love your acting and love your calm vibes. Hope you have a happy and healthy year ahead", commented one person. Many fans extended warm wishes to him for his birthday and dropped cake and heart emojis on the post.

Prateik is the son of Raj Babbar and late Smita Patil. He has two siblings named Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar from his father's first marriage with wife Nadira Babbar.

Prateik will be next seen in India Lockdown, which is slated to release on Zee5 on December 2. The film also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, and Prakash Belawadi.

