Raj Kundra shows his full face, doesn't hide behind a mask for the first time since pornography case

Published on Mar 05, 2023 02:56 PM IST

Raj Kundra was seen without a face mask in public for the first time. He was keeping a low profile since his bail in a pornography case.

Raj Kundra snapped in Mumbai, months after he was granted relief in a porn case.
Raj Kundra snapped in Mumbai, months after he was granted relief in a porn case.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was spotted out and about in Mumbai without hiding his face in front of media. He was seen leaving a party on Saturday night. Unlike his last many appearances, he didn't have his face covered with a mask. Also read: Raj Kundra wears helmet at Shamita Shetty's birthday bash, avoids paparazzi

Raj was seen in an all-black look, which included breezy pants and an oversized shirt. He also sported yellow sunglasses. This is the first time that Raj has walked in front of paparazzi, without hiding his face under a mask.


Last month, Shamita Shetty turned a year older. On her birthday party, Raj caught everyone's attention as he arrived wearing a helmet. Shamita is Shilpa's sister which makes her Raj's sister-in-law.

In a video, Raj was seen arriving in a black T-shirt with white jacket. He also sported a silver helmet with matching shoes. While his head was covered, only his eyes were visible. Raj went straight inside the venue without stopping for the photographers who were waiting outside. Although they kept calling his name, he didn't stop and only removed his helmet after entering the venue.

Raj was involved in an alleged pornography case in 2021. He was arrested in the same year in connection to the case, and later granted bail after two months in jail. Last year in December Raj Kundra was granted relief in the case. The Supreme Court granted him and four others, including Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, anticipatory bail in the case.

Since his bail, Raj has maintained a low profile and appeared in public with full face masks. Last year, he reacted to the case in a rare social media post. Sharing a picture of himself, Raj wrote, “One year today released from Arthur Road (jail). It's a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well-wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger (folded hands emoji).”

raj kundra shilpa shetty
