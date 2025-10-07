'Kisi aur ke bete ko equipment deke dekho': Rajat Bedi on people saying Aryan Khan got everything on a platter

Actor Rajat Bedi, who is in the spotlight for his role in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, doesn’t understand the assumptions that Aryan got everything on a platter because of his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan. Rajat Bedi was seen in the role of Jaraj Saxena in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

He explains that no star can make their child perform in front of the camera, adding, “kisi aur ke bacche ko equipment dekar dekh lo (give the same equipment to someone else's child).”

On working with Aryan

Aryan’s directorial venture The Ba***ds of Bollywood is earning plaudits from the critics and the audience. Rajat insists that the credit belongs entirely to Aryan and the hard work he invested in the project.

“The show is a result of Aryan and all his associates. That baccha (kid) has worked very hard. Please don't ever feel that he is Shah Rukh’s son and he's got everything on a platter. The boy has worked really hard. He doesn't sleep. He's been up and about,” Rajat says.

The actor continues, “He shoots on his phone with his friends. He used to shoot the scene in the house and come the next day when the shoot was they and showed us… It was so cute.”

Here, Rajat reveals that he didn’t read any script when he said yes to do the show. “It was just a thought in Aryan’s head. He told me ‘I'm going to write it, but I want you for this character’. He didn't know what he was doing, but he knew that he wanted me,” Rajat shares. Best known for Koi... Mil Gaya, Rajat is seen in the role of Jaraj Saxena in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

On the tag ‘Shah Rukh Khan ka beta’

Here, Rajat points out that many people may still think Aryan had it easy because of his superstar father. However, he stresses that this shouldn’t take away from Aryan’s hard work and dedication.

Rajat mentions, “What Shah Rukh ka beta? There are so many big billionaires and they have kids… Main toh bolta hun do kissi aur bade aadmi ke bete ko sari equipment do aur bolo film bana ke dhikhade (I dare you to give all the equipment to a kid of some other rich person, and ask them to make a film).

“You can't because a star can't make his child act in front of the camera… Camera pe toh bete ko hi kaam karna hai na baap toh nahi kar sakta. Woh wahan tak leke aa sakta hai, but camera ke aage aur peeche bacche ko hi karna hai… And that is exactly what has happened here (A star can get his kid an opportunity, but it is the kid who has to prove his or her worth in front of the camera or behind the screen),” added the actor, who came back to the spotlight after 15 years with the Netflix show.

On how Aryan is in real life

In front of the camera, Aryan has always been spotted with a reserved demeanor, with many people in his close circle saying that he has a phobia of smiling in front of the camera. Now, Rajat revealed that Aryan is very playful and witty off camera.

“He is very naughty. He's funny, witty and playful… And the tehzeeb, tameez and izzat they give to everyone. Oh my God, I have to give it to Shah Rukh for the way he has brought up both children,” Rajat shares.

Rajat, in fact, credits Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for instilling strong values in their children while raising them. What makes him say that?

Recalling an incident, Rajat continued, “When I met Aryan for the first time, he came to take me from my car. He took me up and then he came down to leave me to the car."

"He doesn't need to do that. He is Shah Rukh Khan’s son, but I was like, ‘what just happened?’ The respect he gave to all the actors and everyone on set. Till, date, he is so humble and respectful. It's crazy. The credit goes to his parents.”