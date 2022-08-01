Karan Razdan: Rajini will return but as an OTT series

Actor and writer of hit DD series Rajini (1985), Karan Razdan, says it’s the right time for the return of the iconic show but as an OTT series running into seasons of 5-6 episodes each.

The writer of hit films like Dilwale (1994) and Diljale (1996) says, “I have written Return of Rajini but we could not work it out with a TV channel. Today, we have many more grave issues in comparison to what were prevalent in the 80s, which I have weaved in. Now, I intend to make it as a season-based OTT series by touching upon various issues.”

On zeroing in upon the character made iconic by the late Priya Tendulkar, his ex-wife, Razdan says, “In the show we had a daughter, Guddu who will now grow up as Rama Rajini Prabhakar and inherit her mother’s qualities. We have still not figured out who will essay that role. It will be a very interesting and relevant family show.” The TV show was then directed by Basu Chatterjee and now Razdan intends to direct it.

He was recently in Lucknow for the shoot of Kaagaz2. “This was my second visit this year. I have written a film Surya, remake of a Malayalam film, which I have adapted in Hindi. So, I came to Lucknow to meet Sunny (Deol) who was shooting for Gadar2. Then Satish (Kaushik) asked me to act in his film where I am in a sort of relationship with Neena Gupta.”

During his back-to-back visits, he fell in love with Lucknow. “It has a character of its own which attracts you. I wish to bring a project here someday. I did a lot of chikankari shopping in the Old City and visited the heritage monuments.”

The director of controversial films like Hawas (2003) and Girlfriend was on a sabbatical after his last film Mr Bhatti On Chutti (2013).

“In this period, I became an author and wrote two books Tantra and the Tatrika and Secret Law of Blessings. In between, I produced a TV show Amrita for DD. Then I wrote my film Hindutva for nearly four years which we shot last year extensively in Uttarakhand with Ashish Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria. The film is based on youth politics with religion in the backdrop,” he says.

Razdan adds, “Acting for me is like a holiday, which I enjoy but then I have to do some serious work then I will write and direct. Now, I don’t intend to write a book but I have written something titled Anyone Can Write A Screenplay which I will now direct. But, before that, I will shoot the sequel of Hindutva in Varanasi and Prayagraj. I will be visiting Lucknow again for the premier of my upcoming film in September-end.”