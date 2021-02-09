Rajiv Kapoor funeral: Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor lead last rites; Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt join in
- Members of the Kapoor family gathered on Tuesday for the last rites of Rajiv Kapoor, who died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 58. Kareena, Karisma, Randhir Kapoor, along with brothers Armaan and Aadar Jain were spotted.
The Kapoor family gathered for the funeral of Rajiv Kapoor, who died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was 58.
Pictures and videos of Ranbir Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor, leading the funeral procession, were shared online. Rajiv, who shot to fame with the 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, was the son of the late Raj Kapoor, and brother of the late Rishi Kapoor.
Pictures of the family congregating had earlier been shared online. Images of Rajiv's mortal remains being transferred from the hospital for the cremation were also shared. Randhir was spotted at the hospital, trailing the hearse. Also seen were brothers Aadar and Armaan Jain, receiving visitors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Tara Sutaria, and Alia Bhatt, at home.
Earlier in the day, his sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor had paid respects with a social media post. Neetu's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also posted a picture of her uncle on Instagram. Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karisma, and their mother, Babita, were spotted arriving at the family bungalow in Chembur.
Industry members such as Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sanjay Dutt, Ranvir Shorey, and others, offered their condolences.
Besides Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv worked in a number of films such as Aasmaan (1984), Zabardast (1985), Lover Boy (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988), with his last film being Zimmedaar in 1990. He then turned to direction and production. His final film was released in 1990.
Rajiv attended the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch in 2020, and was seen in a group picture shared by Kareena on Instagram. The photo showed him sitting next to Randhir and Kunal Kapoor. The Kapoor family lost two members -- Rishi and Ritu -- last year.
